The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. 27th Steak & Potato Opens on South Side
New restaurant offers 100% halal menu of steak, potatoes, chicken wings, sandwiches and more.
Jun 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Bounce Milwaukee Will Close
Southside entertainment venue closing at end of August; owners cite rent increase.
Jul 6th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: 35th and Vliet To Become Milwaukee’s Art Intersection
Derrick Cainion hopes to create sculpture garden, art gallery, artist housing and more.
Jul 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June
12 new places to check out for coffee, lunch or an upscale dinner.
Jul 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Baird Name Will Be Added Atop U.S Bank Center
Financial company extends its lease of nearly half of Wisconsin’s tallest building.
Jul 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Is Still Costing Taxpayers
6 years after deal made, nothing has been manufactured, but price tag keeps rising.
Jul 6th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Once Secret Restaurant Closing
Red Light Ramen, a spinoff of Ardent, grew a following on the Lower East Side.
Jul 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Now Serving: Glorioso’s Opens Summertime Bar
More fun for Brady Street. Plus: 4 new restaurants open, Halal week returns and Potawatomi’s new dining options.
Jul 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: E. North Ave. Apartments Moving Forward
Council committee endorses land sale, zoning change, TIF for long-sought development.
Jul 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Transportation: Harley-Davidson Is New Streetcar Sponsor
Harley ‘Homecoming’ streetcar comes with free ticket giveaway.
Jul 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors
Jun 23rd, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. The Rave Announces First Act of Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023
The Rave announced that Jadakiss, hip-hop star and freestyle rapper, will be the headline act of Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023
Jul 5th, 2023 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
6. Gov. Evers Signs 2023-25 Biennial Budget Making Historic Investments in Communities, Expanding Affordable Housing Statewide, Addressing PFAS
Gov. Evers enacts budget with over 50 line-item vetoes to provide child care and housing grants, target tax relief to working families, among others
Jul 5th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Brewers Name Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Month for June
Clarke and Rodríguez Named Players of the Month; Gasser and Rivero Selected as Pitchers of the Month
Jul 3rd, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. VISIT Milwaukee Launches Refreshed Website in Advance of 2024 Company Rebrand
New website improves experience and functionality to attract more visitors to Milwaukee
Jul 6th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 2nd, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 25th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 18th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee