The Week’s Greatest Hits

27th Steak & Potato Opens on South Side

1. 27th Steak & Potato Opens on South Side

New restaurant offers 100% halal menu of steak, potatoes, chicken wings, sandwiches and more.

Jun 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Bounce Milwaukee Will Close

2. Bounce Milwaukee Will Close

Southside entertainment venue closing at end of August; owners cite rent increase.

Jul 6th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: 35th and Vliet To Become Milwaukee’s Art Intersection

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: 35th and Vliet To Become Milwaukee’s Art Intersection

Derrick Cainion hopes to create sculpture garden, art gallery, artist housing and more.

Jul 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June

4. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June

12 new places to check out for coffee, lunch or an upscale dinner.

Jul 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Baird Name Will Be Added Atop U.S Bank Center

5. Baird Name Will Be Added Atop U.S Bank Center

Financial company extends its lease of nearly half of Wisconsin’s tallest building.

Jul 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Is Still Costing Taxpayers

6. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Is Still Costing Taxpayers

6 years after deal made, nothing has been manufactured, but price tag keeps rising.

Jul 6th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Once Secret Restaurant Closing

7. Once Secret Restaurant Closing

Red Light Ramen, a spinoff of Ardent, grew a following on the Lower East Side.

Jul 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Glorioso’s Opens Summertime Bar

8. Now Serving: Glorioso’s Opens Summertime Bar

More fun for Brady Street. Plus: 4 new restaurants open, Halal week returns and Potawatomi’s new dining options.

Jul 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: E. North Ave. Apartments Moving Forward

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: E. North Ave. Apartments Moving Forward

Council committee endorses land sale, zoning change, TIF for long-sought development.

Jul 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Harley-Davidson Is New Streetcar Sponsor

10. Transportation: Harley-Davidson Is New Streetcar Sponsor

Harley ‘Homecoming’ streetcar comes with free ticket giveaway.

Jul 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Five Milwaukee Men Federally Indicted for Involvement in Armed Robberies of U.S. Postal Carriers

1. Five Milwaukee Men Federally Indicted for Involvement in Armed Robberies of U.S. Postal Carriers

 

Jun 30th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors

3. Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors

 

Jun 23rd, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

The Rave Announces First Act of Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023

4. The Rave Announces First Act of Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023

The Rave announced that Jadakiss, hip-hop star and freestyle rapper, will be the headline act of Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023

Jul 5th, 2023 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

City of West Allis Announces Independence Day Plans Including New Location for Festival Foods Fireworks

5. City of West Allis Announces Independence Day Plans Including New Location for Festival Foods Fireworks

 

Jun 29th, 2023 by City of West Allis

Gov. Evers Signs 2023-25 Biennial Budget Making Historic Investments in Communities, Expanding Affordable Housing Statewide, Addressing PFAS

6. Gov. Evers Signs 2023-25 Biennial Budget Making Historic Investments in Communities, Expanding Affordable Housing Statewide, Addressing PFAS

Gov. Evers enacts budget with over 50 line-item vetoes to provide child care and housing grants, target tax relief to working families, among others

Jul 5th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

In Preparation for Independence Day Festivities, Port Milwaukee Issues Safety and Public Accessibility Update

7. In Preparation for Independence Day Festivities, Port Milwaukee Issues Safety and Public Accessibility Update

 

Jun 30th, 2023 by Port Milwaukee

Erica Pergande, Senior Wetland Ecologist and Assured Wetland Delineator, Joins raSmith

8. Erica Pergande, Senior Wetland Ecologist and Assured Wetland Delineator, Joins raSmith

 

Jun 27th, 2023 by raSmith

Brewers Name Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Month for June

9. Brewers Name Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Month for June

Clarke and Rodríguez Named Players of the Month; Gasser and Rivero Selected as Pitchers of the Month

Jul 3rd, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

VISIT Milwaukee Launches Refreshed Website in Advance of 2024 Company Rebrand

10. VISIT Milwaukee Launches Refreshed Website in Advance of 2024 Company Rebrand

New website improves experience and functionality to attract more visitors to Milwaukee

Jul 6th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

