27th Steak & Potato Opens on South Side

New restaurant offers 100% halal menu of steak, potatoes, chicken wings, sandwiches and more.

27th Steak & Potato is now open for business on the South Side. The brand new restaurant, 3158 S. 27th St., celebrated its grand opening on Friday, sending guests into the weekend with bellies full of — you guessed it — steak and potatoes, along with tall glasses of frozen lemonade to guard against the early-summer heat.

The grand opening festivities not only marked a milestone for owner and industry veteran Osama Abushanab, but also provided a visual demonstration of the community and collaboration required to successfully open a restaurant.

At a late-morning ribbon cutting, Abushanab assembled a wide array of individuals, each of whom had a part in helping the restaurant come to fruition.

City and county leaders who supported the food license, the architect who mapped out the building’s interior, the designer who created the restaurant’s website, beaming employees outfitted in matching polos and a representative of Sanimax, a cooking oil collection and recycling company, were all in attendance.

When a We Energies agent arrived shortly after the ribbon cutting, Abushanab greeted her warmly and introduced her by name.

“None of this would have been possible without her work,” he said, gesturing to the kitchen equipment and well-lit restaurant.

No contribution — big or small — was overlooked by the proud entrepreneur.

Much like his new restaurant, Abushanab was alight with enthusiasm throughout the event, shaking hands, posing for photos and doling out frosty cups of his signature frozen lemonade.

“We are so happy to be here and serving the community,” he said.

27th Steak & Potato, located just south of W. Oklahoma Avenue, has an extensive menu that includes ribeye and T-Bone steak served with a loaded potato, fries, or on its own. In addition to its namesake dishes, the restaurant offers sandwiches, salads and burgers, as well as chicken wings that could rival even those from Milwaukee’s most prized establishments.

Sides such as onion rings, mac and cheese and corn are also available, along with individual cake slices that are displayed in a cooler at the counter.

To drink, there’s bottled water, soft drinks and juice. But if you ask Abushanab, he’s sure to recommend the frozen lemonade, which is refreshing on its own or with optional flavor add-ins including strawberry, watermelon and other fruit flavors.

The restaurant’s menu is 100% halal. It offers meals for both carryout and dine-in.

27th Steak & Potato is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

