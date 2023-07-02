More fun for Brady Street. Plus: 4 new restaurants open, Halal week returns and Potawatomi's new dining options.

The Brady Street crowd now has a new bar to patronize. Glorioso’s Appetito & Sage Harvest, a culinary hub located across the street from the Italian market, will open its bar to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Guests are welcome to stop in during and after cooking classes — also offered within the building — to enjoy a selection of Italian craft cocktails and other beverages, as well as complimentary appetizers such as bruschetta and charcuterie boards.

The bar, 1020 E. Brady St., is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Glorioso’s Appetito & Sage Harvest on Facebook.

27th Steak & Potato Opens on South Side

27th Steak & Potato is now open for business on the South Side. The brand new restaurant, 3158 S. 27th St., celebrated its grand opening on Friday, sending guests into the weekend with bellies full of — you guessed it — steak and potatoes, along with tall glasses of frozen lemonade to guard against the early-summer heat. The grand opening festivities not only marked a milestone for owner and industry veteran Osama Abushanab, but also provided a visual demonstration of the community and collaboration required to successfully open a restaurant. Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories At a late-morning ribbon cutting, Abushanab assembled a wide array of individuals, each of whom had a part in helping the restaurant come to fruition. City and county leaders who supported the food license, the architect who mapped out the building’s interior, the designer who created the restaurant’s website, beaming employees outfitted in matching polos and a representative of Sanimax, a cooking oil collection and recycling company, were all in attendance.

Brunch-Focused Cafe Coming To Villard Avenue

The owner of Mi Casa Su Cafe is poised to expand his business portfolio, with plans to open a new restaurant, Brunch All Day Cafe, in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood. The upcoming restaurant is expected to open in mid-August at 3428 W. Villard Ave., serving all-day breakfast, lunch wraps, smoothies, coffee and more. Owner Paul Whigham said he drew inspiration for the concept based on customer habits and requests. “I know that there’s a large number of people that like to eat breakfast in the afternoon, or sometimes in the evening,” he said. “So I’m hoping for a great turnout.” The address was previously the site of Golden Chicken and Seafood., which closed amid the pandemic. Whigham moved into the building shortly after, and has spent the past several years renovating the interior.

New Indian Restaurant in Walker’s Point

The Gallery Food Hall Opening on Murray Avenue

It’s been said that you eat with your eyes first. The adage will ring especially true at The Gallery, an upcoming food hall that plans to offer a plethora of food options alongside art installments from creators in the Milwaukee area and beyond. “Whether it’s photography, painting or whatever else that’s creative, we want to give people an opportunity to showcase their work,” said Kamal Shkoukani, an entrepreneur, restaurateur and the force behind the new food hall at 2335 N. Murray Ave. Within the last year, Shkoukani launched and operated a number of ghost kitchen concepts at downtown’s Paper Table food hall. Several of those, including Secret Hot Chicken, Moon Burger and Gym Bae, will make a comeback at The Gallery, which is expected to begin its soft opening early next month, followed by a three-day grand opening and art exhibition starting July 14. In the future, Shkoukani said he hopes to offer mentorship to industry newcomers, giving chefs the opportunity to experience the ins and outs of the restaurant world before making any major investments.

Brown, Black & Brews Highlights BIPOC Breweries

Brown, Black & Brews: The Fifth Ingredient will return for a second installment later this summer, offering craft beers along with a dose of culture — all while highlighting Black and Brown-owned breweries from across the Midwest. Hosted by HYFIN, Radio Milwaukee’s Urban Alternative channel, this year’s tasting event will feature more than 10 local and regional breweries including Milwaukee’s own Soul Brew Kombucha. Founded by Alesia Miller, Soul Brew is the first Black woman-owned brewery in the state. “Wisconsin is known as a beer state, but the region is home to very few minority-owned breweries,” said Tarik Moody, program director for HYFIN.

Saz’s To Expand Walker’s Point Venue

Saz’s Hospitality Group is preparing to break ground on its newest project. A major expansion to its Walker’s Point venue, South Second, is set to commence later this summer. New additions to the existing venue, 838 S. 2nd St., will include an all-seasons patio, outdoor bar, elevated balcony and a parking lot for event guests. After the expansion is complete, the updated Walker’s Point venue will have an outdoor capacity of 225. Including indoor space, the venue will be able to accommodate up to 300 guests for a cocktail reception. “We’re very excited to start this project,” said Casey Sazama-Schneck of Saz’s, in a statement. “We have seen so much potential in this space and are ready to transform it with these additions. It’s going to really elevate the event experience for our future clients and guests.”

Third Ward’s The Edison Opens Friday

Benson’s Restaurant Group is just days away from opening its newest restaurant, The Edison, in the Historic Third Ward. When the first guests walk through the doors of the new American eatery on June 30, they will find a restaurant striving to strike a balance between approachability and sophistication, nostalgia and modernity, offering an experience that is both elegant and affordable. The approach is immediately noticeable in The Edison’s design and layout, featuring warm lighting and a moody color scheme, plius a mix of high-top banquettes, bar seating and cushioned booths complete with plush throw pillows. Chris Adams, chief operating officer at Benson’s, said the restaurant hopes to “play down the middle,” adding, “we really wanted this restaurant to be a little bit darker and have a little bit more of a steakhouse feel.”

Tsaocaa Brings Boba, Korean Fried Chicken to Farwell Ave

When Selina Zheng moved to Milwaukee a decade ago, she considered opening a bar, but didn’t like the idea of owning an alcohol-centered establishment. Plus, Milwaukee already had its fair share of taverns. Instead, she opened Kawa, offering authentic sushi and ramen. The Japanese restaurant quickly rose to prominence in the city’s dining scene, and has since expanded to three locations. Zheng’s latest venture brings her journey full circle. She’s now the proud owner of Tsaocaa, a boba cafe. And while the tea-focused bar offers an impressive range of beverages, none contain alcohol. Milwaukee’s Tsaocaa, 2224 N. Farwell Ave., is the first Wisconsin location for the chain, which opened its first shop in China in 2016. The cafe began its soft opening on June 16, just ahead of an influx of foot traffic due to the Summer Soulstice music festival.

New Dining Concepts Coming to Potawatomi

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is gearing up to introduce several new dining concepts this fall, adding coffee, high-end cocktails and casual eats to its ever-expanding restaurant portfolio. Cream City Coffee, Street Eatz and Firekeepers Social are planned for the casino’s third floor. The three upcoming businesses are the latest development in a major overhaul of the food scene at the casino, 1721 W. Canal St. “There’s been a lot of creative thinking that goes on behind the scenes here with all the leaders at Potawatomi, including those in food and beverage and our CEO,” said Stephanie Staudinger, senior public relations specialist at Potawatomi. “Not just revitalizing the whole way that we’re looking at gaming, but finding ways to…connect the gaming with the food.” Cream City Coffee will be the first to launch, with an opening set for early August, said Jenn Wilzbacher, Potawatomi’s director of beverage operations.

Halal Restaurant Week Returns For Second Year

After a successful inaugural event in 2022, Halal Restaurant Week is slated to return next month, featuring a wide variety of global cuisine, new participants and halal dishes from some of Milwaukee’s most notable chefs. This year’s event, sponsored by Hayat Pharmacy and Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, will run from July 7 through 17. More than 17 Milwaukee area restaurants are slated to participate, offering fully halal menu items, discounts and specials throughout the week. The lineup includes something for every palate, featuring pub fare, steak and sweet treats, as well as international options such as Italian, Vietnamese, Mexican, Argentinian and others.

