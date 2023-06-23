New Dining Concepts Coming to Potawatomi

Coffee, casual eats and high-end cocktail concepts set to open this fall as part of $100 million renovation.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is gearing up to introduce several new dining concepts this fall, adding coffee, high-end cocktails and casual eats to its ever-expanding restaurant portfolio.

Cream City Coffee, Street Eatz and Firekeepers Social are planned for the casino’s third floor. The three upcoming businesses are the latest development in a major overhaul of the food scene at the casino, 1721 W. Canal St.

“There’s been a lot of creative thinking that goes on behind the scenes here with all the leaders at Potawatomi, including those in food and beverage and our CEO,” said Stephanie Staudinger, senior public relations specialist at Potawatomi. “Not just revitalizing the whole way that we’re looking at gaming, but finding ways to…connect the gaming with the food.”

Cream City Coffee will be the first to launch, with an opening set for early August, said Jenn Wilzbacher, Potawatomi’s director of beverage operations.

The cafe will offer an assortment of grab-and-go items including house made pastries and warm sandwiches. Tea, coffee and espresso drinks would also be served.

A second concept, Street Eatz, is expected to follow in September, selling foods that one might typically find at a food truck.

“Our culinary experts are going to do a great job with that concept,” said Stephen Poletta, restaurant operations manager.

Firekeepers Social, a private room for VIP guests, also anticipates an early fall opening. The space will include a high-end cocktail bar called Enclave.

The overhaul is taking place as part of an ongoing, $100 million renovation to the casino, Staudinger added. Since the beginning of 2023, Potawatomi has revamped its dining operations with a number of new concepts, as well as improvements to existing restaurants.

Dream Dance Steakhouse reopened in January after a three-year hiatus, offering steaks, seafood and pasta, as well as more than 400 global wine selections including 20 available by the glass.

RuYi, the longtime pan-Asian restaurant, introduced a new menu and chef, and reopened its sushi bar in March.

The Potawatomi Marketplace brought a handful of new, quick-service eateries to the casino in May. Three of the seven planned concepts have already opened.

Later this summer, Potawatomi’s Rock & Brews Restaurant, a chain created by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, is expected to open its doors, offering a wide selection of craft beers and American food.

Potawatomi is also home to Canal Street Cafe, The Curve Bar, Bar 360 and a Stone Creek Coffee kiosk.

More information about the upcoming businesses, including opening dates and hours of operation, will be announced at a later date.