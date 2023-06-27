Saz’s To Expand Walker’s Point Venue

Patio space, upper balcony, outdoor bar and more to be unveiled in 2024.

Saz’s Hospitality Group is preparing to break ground on its newest project. A major expansion to its Walker’s Point venue, South Second, is set to commence later this summer.

New additions to the existing venue, 838 S. 2nd St., will include an all-seasons patio, outdoor bar, elevated balcony and a parking lot for event guests.

After the expansion is complete, the updated Walker’s Point venue will have an outdoor capacity of 225. Including indoor space, the venue will be able to accommodate up to 300 guests for a cocktail reception.

“We’re very excited to start this project,” said Casey Sazama-Schneck of Saz’s, in a statement. “We have seen so much potential in this space and are ready to transform it with these additions. It’s going to really elevate the event experience for our future clients and guests.”

The modern industrial-styled South Second opened in 2016, offering an open floorplan with a private room and mezzanine lounge, on-site kitchen and bar area. The venue has hosted a wide variety of gatherings throughout its seven year tenure at the address, including weddings, corporate events, award ceremonies, family reunions, holiday parties and more.

Looking forward, Saz’s expects to continue hosting these types of events in the coming year, as well as gatherings related to the 2024 Republican National Convention, scheduled for July 2024.

Saz’s will take over the adjacent, 14,280-square-foot lot, 822 S. 2nd St., as part of the project, which is expected to be completed by 2024. The catering company’s headquarters is located kitty-corner from the venue.

“We’re very committed to investing in the Walker’s Point neighborhood and look forward to transforming the current vacant lot into something special and unique,” said Steve Sazama, founder of Saz’s, in a statement. “We believe in nothing but ‘the finest’ for our guests, and 2024 holds a lot of excitement around what we have in store.”

Saz’s assures prospective clients that “rental rates remain current,” but are subject to change in the future. For that reason, guests are encouraged to book sooner rather than later.

South Second will hold open tours on June 28, July 19 and August 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s not necessary to reserve an appointment.

For more information about touring, or to make a booking, email southsecond@sazs.com or visit the South Second website.

Renderings