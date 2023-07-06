Bounce Milwaukee Will Close

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bounce Milwaukee, a family-friendly entertainment venue on Milwaukee’s South Side will close its doors at the end of August.

The owners, Becky Cooper-Clancy and husband Ryan Clancy, a Milwaukee County Supervisor and State Representative, shared the news on the Bounce Milwaukee Facebook page Wednesday that Aug. 31 would be the final day of business for the venue at at 2801 S. 5th Ct.

“We invite our guests to come play and create more memories with us before we say goodbye, and encourage them to show our brilliant employees appreciation for their hospitality and spirit,” they said. “We have been moved and honored to be part of Milwaukee’s celebrations for almost a decade and hope to have been a part of warm memories for your families. Thank you for nine amazing years.”

The post said that the owner of the building, Central Asset Management, LLC, raised rent by 50% and sought to increase the business’s deposit on the property from $2,600 to $200,000. The firm’s principal, Michael Goetz, could not be reached for comment. The Bounce Milwaukee space was part of a larger 38,400-square-foot building.

Bounce Milwaukee opened roughly nine years ago. The business offered arcade machines, laser tag, rock climbing, an inflatable obstacle course and many other entertainment attractions. But it also operated a restaurant and bar, making it a venue that the whole family truly could enjoy.

“Yes, we wanted to create a space for families, friends, and colleagues to bond through play,” the owners said. “But more than that, we wanted to create a community within our community.” They said in the post Wednesday that they sought to “build a business that placed our city, our workers, and our future at the forefront of our decision making.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In 2021, Cooper and Clancy invited Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization, the labor union representing workers at Fiserv Forum, to organize Bounce Milwaukee. “We’ve wanted to unionize for years,” Cooper said at the time. “And the pandemic gave us the time and the opportunity to do things right.”

“Above all, we have tried to demonstrate that running a business honoring workers with fair pay, great benefits, and supportive management is the most powerful business model possible,” they said Wednesday.

Clancy and Cooper are deeply involved in Milwaukee-area politics and they opened their doors at Bounce Milwaukee for local political organizations and social justice groups to plan and organize.

With the increase in rent, it was no longer “reasonable nor tenable” to stay open, the owners said, adding, “nor is it fiscally or logistically possible to move such a large and unique business at this stage.”