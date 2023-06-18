Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jun 18th, 2023 07:00 am

Jackson Grill Reopens on South Side

1. Jackson Grill Reopens on South Side

Restaurateur Andy Radjenovich aims to carry on legacy of neighborhood steakhouse.

Jun 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: A Plan To Save Third Ward Swing Bridge

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Plan To Save Third Ward Swing Bridge

Proposal calls for it to become a national model, ‘the coolest nightlife spot in the city.’

Jun 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Third Ward Tower Making Its Mark

3. Friday Photos: Third Ward Tower Making Its Mark

Building will eventually rise 31 stories, but it’s already clearly visible

Jun 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Pizza Shop For Brady Street

4. New Pizza Shop For Brady Street

Multi-faceted restaurant would offer daytime gathering and study space plus late-night eats.

Jun 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Fall Construction Planned for Downtown Dog Park, Brewery

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Fall Construction Planned for Downtown Dog Park, Brewery

By 2024 Foxtown Brewing complex and dog park could be the “hot new place” in town.

Jun 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Big Delay in Downtown Concert Halls

6. Murphy’s Law: Big Delay in Downtown Concert Halls

Will FPC Live ever build $50 to $60 million concert complex? Industry observers have their doubts.

Jun 13th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Elsa’s Has a Unique Parisian Flair

7. Dining: Elsa’s Has a Unique Parisian Flair

Tasty, classic American food, good service, and such an elegant setting.

Jun 11th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Murphy’s Law: The Millionaires of Advocate Aurora

8. Murphy’s Law: The Millionaires of Advocate Aurora

And Atrium Health. ‘Nonprofit’ health systems are a great place to get rich.

Jun 14th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Now Serving: S’Blendid Boba Tea Coming to Bay View

9. Now Serving: S’Blendid Boba Tea Coming to Bay View

Plus: Potawatomi to close briefly, fire shuts down Kawa and farewell (for now) to Tua Pasta.

Jun 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Tango Charlie Dogs Opens at Home Depot

10. Tango Charlie Dogs Opens at Home Depot

Former electrician is now top dog at Home Depot concession stand.

Jun 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Joint Statement on Sales Tax Agreement

1. Joint Statement on Sales Tax Agreement

From members of the Common Council: Milele A. Coggs, Mark Chambers, Jr., Russell W. Stamper, II, Larresa Taylor, Andrea M. Pratt, Khalif J. Rainey and Lamont Westmoreland

Jun 9th, 2023 by Milwaukee Common Council

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

2. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

3. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Baldwin Successfully Pushes VA to Reexamine & Pay Earned Benefits to 600 Veterans After Doctor Misdiagnosed Conditions

4. Baldwin Successfully Pushes VA to Reexamine & Pay Earned Benefits to 600 Veterans After Doctor Misdiagnosed Conditions

Doctor who misdiagnosed veterans was terminated from Tomah VA

Jun 6th, 2023 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

QWERTYFEST MKE is Milwaukee’s type of festival

5. QWERTYFEST MKE is Milwaukee’s type of festival

Celebrating the 150-year anniversary of the typewriter/s invention in Milwaukee, June 23-25

Jun 11th, 2023 by Press Release

Comptroller’s Office Receives Certificate of Excellence from Government Finance Officers Association

6. Comptroller’s Office Receives Certificate of Excellence from Government Finance Officers Association

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Comptroller Aycha Sawa

Prevent Recycling Fires By Safely Disposing Of Used Batteries

7. Prevent Recycling Fires By Safely Disposing Of Used Batteries

 

Jun 9th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Kikkoman gives $2 million for new UWM research vessel

8. Kikkoman gives $2 million for new UWM research vessel

 

Jun 9th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MKE Tech Hub Coalition Transitions Milwaukee Tech Week to Milky Way Tech Hub, Elevating Collaboration and Celebrating WI Tech Month

9. MKE Tech Hub Coalition Transitions Milwaukee Tech Week to Milky Way Tech Hub, Elevating Collaboration and Celebrating WI Tech Month

 

May 31st, 2023 by Milky Way Tech Hub

Two North Carolina Lawyers Plead Guilty to Conspiracy Involving Scam Political Action Committee

10. Two North Carolina Lawyers Plead Guilty to Conspiracy Involving Scam Political Action Committee

 

Jun 12th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

