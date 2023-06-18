The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Jackson Grill Reopens on South Side
Restaurateur Andy Radjenovich aims to carry on legacy of neighborhood steakhouse.
Jun 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Plan To Save Third Ward Swing Bridge
Proposal calls for it to become a national model, ‘the coolest nightlife spot in the city.’
Jun 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Friday Photos: Third Ward Tower Making Its Mark
Building will eventually rise 31 stories, but it’s already clearly visible
Jun 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. New Pizza Shop For Brady Street
Multi-faceted restaurant would offer daytime gathering and study space plus late-night eats.
Jun 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Fall Construction Planned for Downtown Dog Park, Brewery
By 2024 Foxtown Brewing complex and dog park could be the “hot new place” in town.
Jun 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Big Delay in Downtown Concert Halls
Will FPC Live ever build $50 to $60 million concert complex? Industry observers have their doubts.
Jun 13th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Dining: Elsa’s Has a Unique Parisian Flair
Tasty, classic American food, good service, and such an elegant setting.
Jun 11th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
8. Murphy’s Law: The Millionaires of Advocate Aurora
And Atrium Health. ‘Nonprofit’ health systems are a great place to get rich.
Jun 14th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
9. Now Serving: S’Blendid Boba Tea Coming to Bay View
Plus: Potawatomi to close briefly, fire shuts down Kawa and farewell (for now) to Tua Pasta.
Jun 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Tango Charlie Dogs Opens at Home Depot
Former electrician is now top dog at Home Depot concession stand.
Jun 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Joint Statement on Sales Tax Agreement
From members of the Common Council: Milele A. Coggs, Mark Chambers, Jr., Russell W. Stamper, II, Larresa Taylor, Andrea M. Pratt, Khalif J. Rainey and Lamont Westmoreland
Jun 9th, 2023 by Milwaukee Common Council
4. Baldwin Successfully Pushes VA to Reexamine & Pay Earned Benefits to 600 Veterans After Doctor Misdiagnosed Conditions
Doctor who misdiagnosed veterans was terminated from Tomah VA
Jun 6th, 2023 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
5. QWERTYFEST MKE is Milwaukee’s type of festival
Celebrating the 150-year anniversary of the typewriter/s invention in Milwaukee, June 23-25
Jun 11th, 2023 by Press Release
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 11th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 4th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 28th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee