The Millionaires of Advocate Aurora
And Atrium Health. 'Nonprofit' health systems are a great place to get rich.
In December, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health merged, becoming the nation’s fifth-largest nonprofit health system. The massive new system, Advocate Health, will generate revenue of more than $27 billion and operate 67 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care in six states, with more than 21,000 physicians and nearly 42,000 nurses.
Of course the Atrium press release promised the new health care colossus will maintain “a strong presence in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas, including a planned, new, Milwaukee-based institute for health equity.”
The release also promised the new system would be “delivering the best health outcomes and making care more accessible and affordable,” while “being a force for meaningful social impact.”
These kind of mergers have been going on for many years, always promising to deliver various improvements, but mostly consolidating power and profits. There were more than 500 mergers from 2013 to 2017 and the usual result was that “hospitals add billions of dollars annually to their bottom line, lavishly compensate their CEOs, and spend millions of dollars, which are generated by patient fees, lobbying government to defend the status quo,” as a story by Forbes noted.
Meanwhile the pay for executives rises.
One can see this in the merger of Aurora and Advocate. The federal 990 tax form for Advocate Aurora shows that in 2021 there were 16 staff members whose total compensation ranged from from $1.34 million to $7.7 million (for CEO Skogsbergh) that year. All together the top 16 staff collected $36.75 million.
In 2020 there were 15 top staff, whose compensation ranged from $1.34 million to $6.8 million (for Skogsbergh) and together collected a total of $33 million.
But perhaps nobody made out better than the former CEO of Aurora, Nick Turkal, who was given a wonderful golden parachute for agreeing to the merger whereby Skogsbergh would take over. Turkal transitioned from full time to 30 hours per week in 2019 and collected $12.4 million that year. Thereafter he retired and collected $5.77 million in 2020 and $3,56 million in 2021 for zero hours worked.
But those numbers actually look low compared to what Atrium pays its top executives. Its CEO Eugene Woods collected $9.83 million in 2021, according to a report by the North Carolina state treasurer. “Woods made $4,728 an hour… It would take him just 13 hours to exceed the yearly wages of the average North Carolina household,” a story by Charlotte Axios noted.
But Woods was just warming up for 2022, when he got a 40% increase in pay, bumping his total compensation to $13.9 million, as the Charlotte Business Journal reported.
Below that, the next nine executives at Atrium collected compensation ranging from $1.88 million to $3.65 million. Together the top 10 executives collected $36.6 million, as Becker’s Hospital Review reported.
Next year Skogsbergh will be added to Atrium gravy train, more than likely getting the sort of huge transitional salary Turkal earned, followed by some lucrative multi-million retirement payments, as a reward from handing his health care system over to Woods.
Which is just the latest victory for Woods, who grew his compensation by 473% over six years, which were filled with high-profile mergers, as the North Carolina state treasurer found.
The system of mergers and rising executive pay echoes that found at for-profit companies, except that these health care systems are tax exempt nonprofits. A recent study by the health care analyst KFF estimated the total value of federal, state and local tax exemptions for the nation’s nonprofit hospitals was $28 million. In essence, America’s taxpayers are helping subsidize these systems and their high-paid executives.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Murphy's Law
-
Big Delay in Downtown Concert HallsJun 13th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
-
Local Hospitals Give Little Charity CareJun 7th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
-
Brewers Floundering on Stadium DealMay 29th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy