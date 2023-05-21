The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. MKE County: 27 Pools, Splash Pads and Water Parks Opening in Milwaukee
County boosts the number of facilities it will open for 2023 season.
May 19th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
2. Aladdin’s All Aboard Cafe Closing May 16
Staffing shortages, unsafe conditions to blame for closure, owner says.
May 15th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The Trade Hotel
Deer District hotel hopes to win lots of business, including from NBA teams.
May 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: MLK Library Closes, Construction Starts On Replacement
Old library at 3rd and Locust closing, new mixed-use facility being constructed.
May 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. La China Nightclub Proposed for Walker’s Point
New bar would occupy corner tavern space along Greenfield Avenue. Was previously denied elsewhere.
May 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: The Wealth Of Children’s Hospital
Nonprofit has $1.5 billion in investments, but still gets many millions in charitable donations.
May 16th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Sold To Atlanta Investor
Shopping center hit the auction block earlier this year.
May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Friday Photos: Marquette’s New “Mansions”
Three new duplexes fill a long-vacant lot just north of university campus.
May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. New Bar Proposed For South Side
Punta Cana would bring tropical atmosphere to Historic Mitchell Street area.
May 17th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. K-12 Education: MPS Budget Underfunds Teaching Positions
Shortfall will hit $74 million, 14.4% of needed funding in 2024, report finds.
May 14th, 2023 by Terry Falk
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Wisconsin Club Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Sale of Country Club
Concert Golf Partners to become new owner
May 12th, 2023 by Wisconsin Club
2. Horrific crash takes 4 lives, injures 2 others
Statement of Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. May 15, 2023
May 15th, 2023 by Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr.
3. Shared Revenue Bill is Harmful to Milwaukee
May 17th, 2023 by State Rep. Christine Sinicki
4. Summerfest Announces American Family Insurance House Lineup
Free Intimate Acoustic Headliner Performances Open to Festival Attendees
May 15th, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
6. Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Mequon, Wis.
May 17, 2023
May 17th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
10. Fitzgerald’s NDO Fairness Act Passes House
May 15th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
