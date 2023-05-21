The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

MKE County: 27 Pools, Splash Pads and Water Parks Opening in Milwaukee

1. MKE County: 27 Pools, Splash Pads and Water Parks Opening in Milwaukee

County boosts the number of facilities it will open for 2023 season.

May 19th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Aladdin’s All Aboard Cafe Closing May 16

2. Aladdin’s All Aboard Cafe Closing May 16

Staffing shortages, unsafe conditions to blame for closure, owner says.

May 15th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The Trade Hotel

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The Trade Hotel

Deer District hotel hopes to win lots of business, including from NBA teams.

May 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: MLK Library Closes, Construction Starts On Replacement

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: MLK Library Closes, Construction Starts On Replacement

Old library at 3rd and Locust closing, new mixed-use facility being constructed.

May 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

La China Nightclub Proposed for Walker’s Point

5. La China Nightclub Proposed for Walker’s Point

New bar would occupy corner tavern space along Greenfield Avenue. Was previously denied elsewhere.

May 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: The Wealth Of Children’s Hospital

6. Murphy’s Law: The Wealth Of Children’s Hospital

Nonprofit has $1.5 billion in investments, but still gets many millions in charitable donations.

May 16th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Sold To Atlanta Investor

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Sold To Atlanta Investor

Shopping center hit the auction block earlier this year.

May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Marquette’s New “Mansions”

8. Friday Photos: Marquette’s New “Mansions”

Three new duplexes fill a long-vacant lot just north of university campus.

May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Bar Proposed For South Side

9. New Bar Proposed For South Side

Punta Cana would bring tropical atmosphere to Historic Mitchell Street area.

May 17th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

K-12 Education: MPS Budget Underfunds Teaching Positions

10. K-12 Education: MPS Budget Underfunds Teaching Positions

Shortfall will hit $74 million, 14.4% of needed funding in 2024, report finds.

May 14th, 2023 by Terry Falk

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Wisconsin Club Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Sale of Country Club

1. Wisconsin Club Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Sale of Country Club

Concert Golf Partners to become new owner

May 12th, 2023 by Wisconsin Club

Horrific crash takes 4 lives, injures 2 others

2. Horrific crash takes 4 lives, injures 2 others

Statement of Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. May 15, 2023

May 15th, 2023 by Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr.

Shared Revenue Bill is Harmful to Milwaukee

3. Shared Revenue Bill is Harmful to Milwaukee

 

May 17th, 2023 by State Rep. Christine Sinicki

Summerfest Announces American Family Insurance House Lineup

4. Summerfest Announces American Family Insurance House Lineup

Free Intimate Acoustic Headliner Performances Open to Festival Attendees

May 15th, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

5. License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

 

May 17th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Mequon, Wis.

6. Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Mequon, Wis.

May 17, 2023

May 17th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Franklin Naturopathic Practitioner Sentenced to Twelve Months’ Imprisonment for Unlawful Prescribing of Controlled Substances

7. Franklin Naturopathic Practitioner Sentenced to Twelve Months’ Imprisonment for Unlawful Prescribing of Controlled Substances

 

May 15th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

8. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

raSmith’s Genevieve Stollenwerk Honored with 2023 American Public Works Association Wisconsin Chapter Outstanding New Member Impact Award

9. raSmith’s Genevieve Stollenwerk Honored with 2023 American Public Works Association Wisconsin Chapter Outstanding New Member Impact Award

 

May 16th, 2023 by raSmith

Fitzgerald’s NDO Fairness Act Passes House

10. Fitzgerald’s NDO Fairness Act Passes House

 

May 15th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

