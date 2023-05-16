Nonprofit has $1.5 billion in investments and gets many donations, but provides little charity care.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On May 18-19, this Thursday and Friday, the 5th annual WKLH Miracle Marathon will raise money for Children’s Wisconsin, the Milwaukee hospital with a growing statewide profile. “You’ll hear parents, patients, and care providers share remarkable stories of hope and healing live on Milwaukee’s Hometown Rock 96.5 WKLH and wklh.com to help raise critical funds for Children’s Wisconsin.” the station notes.

“Thanks to generous 96.5 WKLH listeners and donors throughout our community, Miracle Marathon has raised more than $27 million for Children’s programs and services” over the past 25 years, Children’s Wisconsin’s website tallies.

The list of sponsors who contribute money to this drive is long, including several foundations and more than a dozen companies, including Kohl’s, Johnson Controls and North Shore Bank.

And the annual drive is just one of the many ways Children’s raises charitable dollars. For decades Al’s run raised money. There’s the Celebrity Golf Invitational in July. Wealthy individuals are urged to “Give an estate, stock or endowment gift.”

And groups are urged to “plan a fundraising event” for Children’s. “Each year, many of our generous friends and partners hold fundraisers of their own, raising more than $1 million to support Children’s Wisconsin,” its website declares.

Children’s also garnered donations toward the latest, $385 million expansions of its facility in Wauwatosa, including $4 million donated by the Ladish Co. Foundation and $1 million from the Jendusa family.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In 2021, Children’s “raised more than $57 million from donations by individuals, foundations, corporations and organizations,” its website reveals. Small wonder the organization has suspended Al’s Run, which earned a tiny amount of money compared to these other efforts.

But where is all this money going? The foundation’s most recent federal 990 tax form, for 2021, says it gave grants of $9.7 million for various programs, including “health education, child abuse prevention… school based health centers in Milwaukee schools” and “primary care clinics in underserved areas.” But the rest of the foundation’s spending was for operations and research at the hospital.

Children’s website also says it invested “more than $103 million in community programs and services to keep kids healthy, happy and safe,” in the last year, but does not list the names of any programs or amounts of grants.

Meanwhile, Children’s has amassed a fortune in investments that has been exploding in value, even as it urges the community to donate more. The hospital has $1.8 billion in total assets, which includes $441 million in investments in publicly traded securities, up from $216 million in 2016.

But that’s small potatoes compared to the wealth held by its affiliated Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, whose assets have grown from $782 million in 2018 to $1.38 billion in 2021, nearly doubling in value in just three years. Most of that is investments in publicly traded securities, which grew from $585 million in 2018 to $1.06 billion in 2021.

Together the two nonprofit entities hold 1.5 billion in publicly traded securities, plus another $130 million in cash, savings and temporary investments. Some $10.4 million of the hospital’s budget went to salaries for its top leaders in 2019, led by its CEO Margaret Troy, who earned $3.8 million in compensation.

Despite its massive fortune, Children’s is one of the stingiest hospitals in Wisconsin when it comes to providing charity care. The annual report on uncompensated health care by the Wisconsin Hospitals Association (WHA) for 2021 found that Children’s Wisconsin was tied with OakLeaf Surgical Hospital of Altoona for the lowest amount spent on uncompensated care as a percent of gross patient revenue — just 0.5%. That compares to as high as 6.4% for the most generous provider, Aspirus Merrill Hospital.

The ranking for all hospitals includes both charity care and “bad debt.” Counting both categories, Children’s provided just $7.3 million in uncompensated care that year.

The prior year’s report by the WHA, for 2020, found that Children’s just missed being ranked among the five stingiest hospitals, with its spending on uncompensated care at just 0.7% of its gross patient revenue. The average for all reporting hospitals was 2.1 percent and the top hospital was at 9.6%.

Children’s provided just $8.3 million in uncompensated care that year.

But these figures actually underestimate how stingy hospitals are. Because most, like Children’s, are nonprofit entities which are exempt from federal, state and local taxes. As a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found, the total estimated value of tax exemption for all the nation’s nonprofit hospitals (about $28 billion) exceeded total estimated charity care costs ($16 billion) for these hospitals.

And Children’s Hospital spends far less than the average hospital on charity care.

The extraordinary growth of Children’s Wisconsin reflects a national trend noted by Kaiser Health News in a 2011 article: “From their humble origins more than a century ago, many of the nation’s biggest and best known children’s hospitals today are health care juggernauts with sprawling medical centers and suburban satellites, extensive real estate holdings and thousands of well-paid employees and millionaire CEOs…they offer a case study of the expansive ambitions of hospital leaders and the faltering efforts of government to control spiraling costs.”

Children’s Wisconsin might well see Children’s Boston as a model for for how to grow: by 2011 it was “one of the largest and wealthiest children’s hospitals in the world,” Kaiser Health News reported, “with $1.3 billion in annual revenue in 2009, $2.6 billion in stocks, real estate and other investments, and a 125-employee fundraising unit that raises about $90 million a year.” Yet it spent “about $8 million annually on free medical care, less than 1 percent of its annual expenditures.”

As Fitch Ratings has found, children’s hospitals are reliable money makers with “robust liquidity, solid operating profitability, unique market positions, strong philanthropic support and highly specialized clinical services.”

That strong philanthropic support comes because “they tug on the heartstrings,” as Sandy Melzer, executive vice president of Seattle Children’s Hospital, told Health Care Finance News. “What’s not to like about healthy children, especially as folks get older and they have grandchildren?… There’s a sense that it’s not somebody else’s issue. They can kind of connect with that.”

Urban Milwaukee contacted Children’s Wisconsin and WKLH for comment and has not heard back. We will update the story if and when we do.