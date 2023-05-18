La China Nightclub Proposed for Walker’s Point

New bar would occupy corner tavern space along Greenfield Avenue. Was previously denied elsewhere.

A new nightclub could be headed to the Walker’s Point neighborhood, with plans to open “as soon as possible” near the intersection of 7th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Carmen Armendariz recently submitted a license application for La China, at 1339 S. 7th St., where she intends to offer alcohol, food and entertainment.

Armendariz brings six years of experience to the new venture, having previously worked at bars owned by her family members. The businesses, including La Copa de Oro and El Gallo de Oro, have been closed for several years.

The proposal marks Armendariz’s second attempt to open the establishment. She initially planned La China for 2691 S. 6th St., intending to replace the long-standing La Pasadita Bar, but the Licenses Committee denied her application during an October 2022 hearing, citing a history of gun violence at the establishment.

The new location, located just under two miles away, was previously the site of Sky Bar, La Cama Club and 7 de Copas.

The name La China has several possible meanings in Spanish, but is most commonly interpreted as a term of endearment or in reference to someone with curly hair.

According to the license application, Armendariz expects to generate 99% of revenue from alcohol sales, with just 1% from food sales. Armendariz is also the registered agent for La China’s Food Truck LLC, but it’s unclear whether the entity is associated with the upcoming bar.

In addition to food and beverage, La China would offer entertainment including DJs, karaoke, a jukebox, five amusement machines and one pool table.

Armendariz told Urban Milwaukee that if all goes well, she hopes to open the bar in June. A liquor license application for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Armendariz is leasing the 2,488-square-foot corner tavern space from building owner Ruben Albanil Coyolt. He also owns a property at 1226-1228 W. National Ave., the site of Nite Club.

The proposed hours for La China are Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., according to the license application.