The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 12th, 2023 07:00 am

1. City Closes Walker’s Lounge

After 16-item police report, Common Council votes for non-renewal of southside nightclub.

Feb 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Mass Timber Building Could Be Tallest in U.S.

Plan for The Edison is 28 stories, taller than Ascent, but shorter than Australian tower.

Feb 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Predatory Landlords Buying Up Milwaukee Properties

Study finds out-of-state landlords now own 23% of rental houses in majority Black wards.

Feb 5th, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers

4. Murphy’s Law: Is Judge Dorow Hiding Her Biography?

Supreme Court candidate’s years defending criminals could be fodder for attack ads.

Feb 7th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

5. New Fast Food Diner for Lisbon Avenue

A&J Grill would be takeout-only restaurant serving American food and gyros.

Feb 6th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Walmart Shuttering Silver Spring Drive Store

Timmerman Plaza store will close by March 10.

Feb 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

7. The Return of Kitt’s Custard

Classic custard stand reopens with new owners seeking to maintain its 1950s charm.

Feb 6th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

8. Milwaukee Police Officer Killed While Chasing Suspect

Officer Peter Jerving shot and killed near S. 14th St. and W. Cleveland Ave.

Feb 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

9. MKE County: Dan Boehm Out at MCTS

County bus system leader since 2014 faced employee allegations of verbal abuse and retaliation.

Feb 8th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

10. Murphy’s Law: How Talk Radio Took Over Wisconsin

Most news and talk stations in state are dominated by right-wing voices.

Feb 8th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Terrible News -Walmart Closing Store at Timmerman Plaza

I promise that I will be working diligently to find a way to keep that site viable and productive for the residents of the area.

Feb 8th, 2023 by Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr.

2. MPD Mourns The Death of An Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Feb 7th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

3. New Wisconsin DMV License Plate Request From The Fix Is In, Inc.

Comment period open through March 10

Feb 8th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

4. License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

 

Feb 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

5. MPD Mourns the Death of Officer Peter E.C. Jerving

Feb 7th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

6. Red Light Cameras Would Help Milwaukee Curb Reckless Driving

Statement from Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Feb 6th, 2023 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

7. Jodi Habush Sinykin Announces 8th Senate District Candidacy

Longtime district resident and attorney enters race as a Democrat.

Dec 7th, 2022 by Jodi Habush Sinykin

8. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

9. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Milwaukee Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Feb 7th, 2023 by Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Megan Severson

10. Supervisor Martinez Decries House Resolution Condemning “Horrors of Socialism”

 

Feb 3rd, 2023 by Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez

