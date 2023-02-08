Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The long-time managing director of the Milwaukee County Transit System has retired, Urban Milwaukee has learned, after disappearing from the job approximately eight months ago.

In late January, Interim-Managing Director Denise Wandke told MCTS staff that Dan Boehm would retire effective Feb. 1 and that MCTS and the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) would begin a search for a new managing director.

Two sources have independently confirmed for Urban Milwaukee that Boehm was the subject of a workplace investigation after more than one employee filed complaints alleging harassment, retaliation and discrimination and that his eight-month leave of absence from the transit company was related to this investigation.

On June 16, MCTS staff received an email stating that Boehm was taking a leave of absence effective June 15 and that Wandke, then MCTS deputy director, would take over his position in the interim.

Urban Milwaukee has made repeated requests for information regarding Boehm’s departure in early summer 2022, and the transit system has repeatedly said there was no information to share.

Boehm began his tenure with MCTS in 1997, and worked in planning, paratransit and administration of the transit system before being elevated to managing director in 2014.

The hiring of the next MCTS managing director is under the authority of the Milwaukee Transport Services board. MCDOT director Donna Brown-Martin is chair of the board. Milwaukee Transport Services, Inc. is a nonprofit, quasi-governmental organization responsible for the operation of the county transit system.

Boehm did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.