Milwaukee Police Officer Killed In Struggle With Suspect

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Department officer was shot and killed on the city’s South Side while working to apprehend a robbery suspect. The 19-year-old suspect is also dead.

”Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. The Milwaukee Police Department’s hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman at a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to Norman, two officers responded to a residence on the 2700 block of S. 14th St. at approximately 1 a.m. The suspect was wanted for an 11 p.m. robbery that occurred near N. 37th St. and W. Good Hope Rd.

”Upon arrival officers located the suspect, who ignored their commands and fled on foot. One of the officers was able to catch up to the suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect used a handgun and fired shots striking the other officer. That officer discharged his firearm and during the exchange the suspect was struck,” said Norman.

The officer was transported to Froedtert Hospital with life-threatening injuries before dying. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were males.

“This is a fluid and ongoing investigation,” said Norman. The Brookfield Police Department will now lead the investigation. In Wisconsin investigations involving officer-involved shootings are handled by outside agencies.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The identity of the officer is being withheld until the family is notified.

”To the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, I see you. I am proud of you. The work you do does not go unnoticed,” said Norman. “And at at this time the city needs you. This is the time to lean in and do the work that needs to be done in our community. The violence needs to stop. Every one of us has a role in community safety.”

”It’s on all of us to make our city safe,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. He said the individual, given his age, was likely hanging out on someone’s couch. “Somebody knows that they are out doing things. We need you to speak up… There are no excuses for this.”

”We can do better. We deserve better. And it’s up to us,” said Common Council Jose G. Perez, who lives a few blocks from the scene.

“This whole community owes a debt of gratitude to that officer, to his partner, to the whole department for keeping our city safe,” said the mayor.

”We lost a public servant who give his life to preserve peace in his community,” said Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner.

This story is about developing news and will be updated.