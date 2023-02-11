New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Brewers Promote Jess Brown to Vice President – Ticket Technology and Booking

Jan 26th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

Marquette Latinx studies professor named UMOS Hispanic Man of the Year

Dr. Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx studies in Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, was named the 2022 Hispanic Man of the Year by UMOS.

Jan 24th, 2023 by Marquette University

CBS 58’s Amanda Porterfield Named to the 2023 Class of ‘40 Under 40’ Winners

Jan 20th, 2023 by CBS 58

Marquette University Names 707 Hub leader Kelsey Otero to Senior Director of Community Engagement

In this new role, Otero will serve as the chief community engagement officer, leading and cultivating collaborative, bi-directional relationships with local, state, regional, national, and global communities to advance the mission and vision of Marquette.

Jan 20th, 2023 by Marquette University

Penfield Children’s Center Appoints Polina Makievsky as President & CEO

Jan 19th, 2023 by Penfield Children’s Center

Kohler Co. Appoints Laura Kohler as Company’s First Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer

Jan 19th, 2023 by Kohler Co.

Merchant Named Head of Account Management at Laughlin Constable, Bringing 18 Years of Marketing Leadership to Midwest Agency

Independent agency taps former Havas leader; first executive leadership hire under Laughlin Constable’s new CEO.

Jan 17th, 2023 by Laughlin Constable

Experienced Restaurateur John Wise Joins Marcus Hotels & Resorts as Vice President of Food and Beverage

Jan 17th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Historic King Drive BID #8 Announces New Associate Director

Renée Lindner joins Historic King Drive BID #8 to support expansion of services.

Jan 17th, 2023 by Historic King Drive BID 8

WISN 12’s Gerron Jordan and Matt Smith to Co-host “UPFRONT” Program

Statewide political and public affairs show to feature experienced journalists at anchor desk

Jan 17th, 2023 by WISN 12

Swarming Technology promotes Andy Krystowiak to CEO, Ian Baxter as CTO

Jan 17th, 2023 by Swarming Technology

Gov. Evers Appoints Julie Schnolis as Adams County Register of Deeds

Jan 17th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Russell J. Karnes, Nicole M. Masnica and Kristen N. Nelson. Promted to Partner

Jan 17th, 2023 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Wangard Partners 2023 Careers & Promotions

Milwaukee-based Real Estate Company Celebrates Continued Growth and Long-Term Career Seekers.

Jan 16th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

Alverno College Names Jeanie C. Lucy, OD, PhD, MPH, MS, FAAO, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences

Jan 11th, 2023 by Alverno College

Marquette University counseling psychology chair awarded $2.66 million from U.S. Department of Education for school counselor training

Dr. Alan Burkard has been awarded a $2.66 million Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant by the U.S. Department of Education to expedite the training of diverse school counselors to help address the need for mental health care among K-12 students in high-need schools.

Jan 11th, 2023 by Marquette University

Llanas named CORE El Centro’s next Executive Director

Jan 10th, 2023 by CORE El Centro

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team

Aaron Rice Named New Chief Development Officer & Deonte Lewis Named Vice President, Camp and Club Operations.

Jan 10th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Kristin Pierce to Co-anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

WISN 12 journalist will provide important local coverage on weekday evenings.

Jan 10th, 2023 by WISN 12

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Hires Communications Director

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced the hiring of Joe Oslund as Communications Director.

Jan 9th, 2023 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Marquette University physical therapy professor receives NIH grant to develop physical activity intervention for people with chronic knee pain

Dr. Daniel Pinto has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health worth $636,680 to study a physical activity intervention designed to increase and sustain physical activity in employees with chronic knee pain.

Jan 9th, 2023 by Marquette University

Wellpoint Care Network Welcomes Ted Uczen as Chief Operating Officer

Jan 9th, 2023 by Wellpoint Care Network

Gov. Evers Appoints James Bond to Serve as DVA Secretary

Appointment marks first openly gay cabinet secretary in state history.

Jan 9th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Wangard Partners Continues to Diversify Ownership to Key Employees

Wangard Partners, Inc. (Wangard), a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate firm recently extended minority ownership stakes of the company to two employees: Jamie Wolski, VP of Property Management Operations and Devon Pittman, Legal Services Manager.

Jan 9th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson elected AASHTO VP

Jan 6th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office-New Deputy City Attorney

City Attorney Tearman Spencer is pleased to announce the hiring of Attorney Jennifer Williams as a Deputy City Attorney to lead the office’s Litigation Section.

Jan 4th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Office of the City Attorney

