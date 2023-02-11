New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette Latinx studies professor named UMOS Hispanic Man of the Year
Dr. Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx studies in Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, was named the 2022 Hispanic Man of the Year by UMOS.
Jan 24th, 2023 by Marquette University
Marquette University Names 707 Hub leader Kelsey Otero to Senior Director of Community Engagement
In this new role, Otero will serve as the chief community engagement officer, leading and cultivating collaborative, bi-directional relationships with local, state, regional, national, and global communities to advance the mission and vision of Marquette.
Jan 20th, 2023 by Marquette University
Merchant Named Head of Account Management at Laughlin Constable, Bringing 18 Years of Marketing Leadership to Midwest Agency
Independent agency taps former Havas leader; first executive leadership hire under Laughlin Constable’s new CEO.
Jan 17th, 2023 by Laughlin Constable
Historic King Drive BID #8 Announces New Associate Director
Renée Lindner joins Historic King Drive BID #8 to support expansion of services.
Jan 17th, 2023 by Historic King Drive BID 8
WISN 12’s Gerron Jordan and Matt Smith to Co-host “UPFRONT” Program
Statewide political and public affairs show to feature experienced journalists at anchor desk
Jan 17th, 2023 by WISN 12
Wangard Partners 2023 Careers & Promotions
Milwaukee-based Real Estate Company Celebrates Continued Growth and Long-Term Career Seekers.
Jan 16th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
Marquette University counseling psychology chair awarded $2.66 million from U.S. Department of Education for school counselor training
Dr. Alan Burkard has been awarded a $2.66 million Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant by the U.S. Department of Education to expedite the training of diverse school counselors to help address the need for mental health care among K-12 students in high-need schools.
Jan 11th, 2023 by Marquette University
Llanas named CORE El Centro’s next Executive Director
Jan 10th, 2023 by CORE El Centro
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team
Aaron Rice Named New Chief Development Officer & Deonte Lewis Named Vice President, Camp and Club Operations.
Jan 10th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
Kristin Pierce to Co-anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.
WISN 12 journalist will provide important local coverage on weekday evenings.
Jan 10th, 2023 by WISN 12
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Hires Communications Director
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced the hiring of Joe Oslund as Communications Director.
Jan 9th, 2023 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Marquette University physical therapy professor receives NIH grant to develop physical activity intervention for people with chronic knee pain
Dr. Daniel Pinto has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health worth $636,680 to study a physical activity intervention designed to increase and sustain physical activity in employees with chronic knee pain.
Jan 9th, 2023 by Marquette University
Gov. Evers Appoints James Bond to Serve as DVA Secretary
Appointment marks first openly gay cabinet secretary in state history.
Jan 9th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
Wangard Partners Continues to Diversify Ownership to Key Employees
Wangard Partners, Inc. (Wangard), a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate firm recently extended minority ownership stakes of the company to two employees: Jamie Wolski, VP of Property Management Operations and Devon Pittman, Legal Services Manager.
Jan 9th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office-New Deputy City Attorney
City Attorney Tearman Spencer is pleased to announce the hiring of Attorney Jennifer Williams as a Deputy City Attorney to lead the office’s Litigation Section.
Jan 4th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Office of the City Attorney
