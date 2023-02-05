The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual To Create Second Glassy Tower With $500 Million Investment
Company will completely overhaul existing building, create pedestrian street and relocate Franklin employees to Downtown.
Feb 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Halser Estate Auction Packed With Milwaukee History
Thousands of one-of-a-kind items owned by late Milwaukee inventor and entrepreneur.
Jan 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Now Serving: Go Grocer Opens in Third Ward
Plus: Farewell to Flannery’s, The Spice House, E&F Pizzeria and Gülden Room Cafe.
Jan 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Friday Photos: Riverfront Warehouse Being Demolished For Timber Tower
It would be Milwaukee’s second mass-timber high-rise building.
Feb 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Apartments Plan Goes Kaput
Plan to convert old Sentinel Building in limbo. Plus: recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jan 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: A Right-Wing War In High Court Race
It’s getting nasty: Mark Belling blasts candidate Kelly and Justice Bradley attacks candidate Dorow and Belling.
Jan 30th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. MKE County: Animal Advocates Criticize Zoo’s Elephant Facility
National group says Milwaukee zoo way too small, ‘a prison’ for its elephants
Jan 30th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: East Side Tower Designs Released
Public meeting Feb. 2 to discuss New Land’s proposed 25-story apartment complex for Farwell Ave.
Feb 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Three Vendors Exiting North Avenue Market As Part of “Reset”
Two departing vendors, S’Blendid and Fresh Farm Bowls, confirm they’re looking for new spaces.
Jan 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mass Timber Vertical Farm Proposed
Beyond Organic now envisions 5-story, mass timber, solar-powered structure on near South Side.
Jan 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks
Jan 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Bucks
3. Citizens Sue City of Neenah for Violating First Amendment Rights
City ordinance tramples on residents’ protected right to express opinion on yard sign.
Jan 30th, 2023 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
4. County Executive Crowley Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor and Remembrance of the Life of Milwaukee County Employee
John Manka, a Milwaukee County snowplow operator, died in a crash while on duty on January 20, 2023.
Feb 2nd, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley
6. Jodi Habush Sinykin Announces 8th Senate District Candidacy
Longtime district resident and attorney enters race as a Democrat.
Dec 7th, 2022 by Jodi Habush Sinykin
7. CBS 58’s Amanda Porterfield Named to the 2023 Class of ‘40 Under 40’ Winners
Jan 20th, 2023 by CBS 58
8. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Announces State of the Union Guest
Moore will welcome former Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown
Feb 2nd, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
9. Brewers Announce Game Times for 2023 Schedule
Host Mets for Home Opener on April 3 at 1:10 p.m.
Jan 31st, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
