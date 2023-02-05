Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 5th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual To Create Second Glassy Tower With $500 Million Investment

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual To Create Second Glassy Tower With $500 Million Investment

Company will completely overhaul existing building, create pedestrian street and relocate Franklin employees to Downtown.

Feb 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Halser Estate Auction Packed With Milwaukee History

2. Halser Estate Auction Packed With Milwaukee History

Thousands of one-of-a-kind items owned by late Milwaukee inventor and entrepreneur.

Jan 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Now Serving: Go Grocer Opens in Third Ward

3. Now Serving: Go Grocer Opens in Third Ward

Plus: Farewell to Flannery’s, The Spice House, E&F Pizzeria and Gülden Room Cafe.

Jan 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Riverfront Warehouse Being Demolished For Timber Tower

4. Friday Photos: Riverfront Warehouse Being Demolished For Timber Tower

It would be Milwaukee’s second mass-timber high-rise building.

Feb 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Downtown Apartments Plan Goes Kaput

5. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Apartments Plan Goes Kaput

Plan to convert old Sentinel Building in limbo. Plus: recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jan 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: A Right-Wing War In High Court Race

6. Murphy’s Law: A Right-Wing War In High Court Race

It’s getting nasty: Mark Belling blasts candidate Kelly and Justice Bradley attacks candidate Dorow and Belling.

Jan 30th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Animal Advocates Criticize Zoo’s Elephant Facility

7. MKE County: Animal Advocates Criticize Zoo’s Elephant Facility

National group says Milwaukee zoo way too small, ‘a prison’ for its elephants

Jan 30th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: East Side Tower Designs Released

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: East Side Tower Designs Released

Public meeting Feb. 2 to discuss New Land’s proposed 25-story apartment complex for Farwell Ave.

Feb 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Three Vendors Exiting North Avenue Market As Part of “Reset”

9. Three Vendors Exiting North Avenue Market As Part of “Reset”

Two departing vendors, S’Blendid and Fresh Farm Bowls, confirm they’re looking for new spaces.

Jan 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mass Timber Vertical Farm Proposed

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mass Timber Vertical Farm Proposed

Beyond Organic now envisions 5-story, mass timber, solar-powered structure on near South Side.

Jan 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks

1. Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks

 

Jan 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Bucks

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Citizens Sue City of Neenah for Violating First Amendment Rights

3. Citizens Sue City of Neenah for Violating First Amendment Rights

﻿City ordinance tramples on residents’ protected right to express opinion on yard sign.

Jan 30th, 2023 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

County Executive Crowley Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor and Remembrance of the Life of Milwaukee County Employee

4. County Executive Crowley Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor and Remembrance of the Life of Milwaukee County Employee

John Manka, a Milwaukee County snowplow operator, died in a crash while on duty on January 20, 2023.

Feb 2nd, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

Supervisor Martinez Decries House Resolution Condemning “Horrors of Socialism”

5. Supervisor Martinez Decries House Resolution Condemning “Horrors of Socialism”

 

Feb 3rd, 2023 by Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez

Jodi Habush Sinykin Announces 8th Senate District Candidacy

6. Jodi Habush Sinykin Announces 8th Senate District Candidacy

Longtime district resident and attorney enters race as a Democrat.

Dec 7th, 2022 by Jodi Habush Sinykin

CBS 58’s Amanda Porterfield Named to the 2023 Class of ‘40 Under 40’ Winners

7. CBS 58’s Amanda Porterfield Named to the 2023 Class of ‘40 Under 40’ Winners

 

Jan 20th, 2023 by CBS 58

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Announces State of the Union Guest

8. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Announces State of the Union Guest

Moore will welcome former Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown

Feb 2nd, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Brewers Announce Game Times for 2023 Schedule

9. Brewers Announce Game Times for 2023 Schedule

Host Mets for Home Opener on April 3 at 1:10 p.m.

Jan 31st, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

10. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us