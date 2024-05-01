Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

BaoBao Cuisine

Vietnamese restaurant BaoBao Cuisine welcomed diners for the first time in April, offering a wide variety of items including pho, rice dishes and specialties such as Vietnamese crepes and roasted quail. The long-awaited restaurant, at 4624 S. 27th St., has been in the works since 2022.

Bon Bon Shop

Bon Bon Shop burst onto the scene in the Brewery District last month, marking its transition from pop-up business to brick-and-mortar establishment. The new cafe, 1259 N. 10th St., sells a variety of coffee drinks, boba teas, smoothies and pastries.

Charlie P’s BBQ

A new barbecue restaurant recently joined the ranks of the Northwest Side. Charlie P’s BBQ opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 8628 N. 107th St. in April, serving brisket, chicken wings, baby back ribs, hot links and more.

EsterEv

Chefs Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs launched their fine dining concept, EsterEv, in its own space in mid-April. The restaurant, which previously operated out of DanDan in the Historic Third Ward, is now nestled in the Bay View neighborhood, at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

EsterEv offers a four-course tasting menu of nostalgic comfort foods with a sophisticated twist.

Carnitas Mi Pueblo

A new Mexican restaurant with an emphasis on carnitas is now open in the Clarke Square neighborhood. Carnitas Mi Pueblo, 831 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr., serves tacos, tortas, burritos and tostadas with a choice of protein.

Carnitas (shredded pork) are also available to order in larger portions to enjoy family-style.

L’incontro

The long-held tradition of Italian restaurants on Murray Avenue continues with L’incontro, the latest establishment to open its doors at 2315 N. Murray Ave.

The new restaurant replaced Tavolino, which closed abruptly last fall; the building has been home to various Italian restaurants since the 1960s.

L’incontro offers a menu of comforting pasta dishes, pizzas and indulgent entrees, along with cocktails, beer and wine.

Mae Velma’s Corned Beef

A third location for Mae Velma’s Corned Beef is now serving customers at 3872 N. Teutonia Ave., according to the restaurant’s website.

The new restaurant, like its sibling locations, offers corned beef by the pound and in sandwich form. The menu also features Italian sausage, chicken wings, chicken tenders, fish fry, shrimp, sides and desserts.

MochiUnni

MochiUnni is fresh off a big move and a rebrand. The mochi doughnut shop, formerly known as FlourBox Sisters, is now located at The Neighborhood Kitchen, 8103 W. Tower Ave. and preparing for its busiest summer yet.

In addition to doughnuts in flavors like s’mores, matcha and strawberry, the dessert shop offers mochi puffs and fruit teas.

Paloma Taco and Tequila

A formerly vacant space at the ground level of KinetiK is now the vibrant and colorful home of Paloma Taco and Tequila, which opened the doors to its second location, 2154 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in April.

The new restaurant offers a wide selection of Mexican dishes including tacos, tortas, burritos and more. Guests can also expect an extensive beverage list including refreshing cocktails and a five-day brunch service, available Friday through Tuesday.

Room Service

Room Service made an immediate impression when it opened its doors in Bay View last month. The striking new restaurant serves up comfort and class alongside an extensive menu of Thai and Japanese dishes.

From sushi and dumplings to short ribs and pad see ew, the restaurant, 2159 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., hits all the high notes of both countries’ cuisines. An assortment of creative cocktails and other beverages are available to enjoy alongside the food menu.

SANDU

The Korean fried chicken sandwiches from S’Blendid Boba Tea were sorely missed when the cafe exited North Avenue Market in 2023, but fans were elated to learn that the sandwiches would make a return — via food truck — at Zocalo Food Park.

That day arrived on April 18, when SANDU made its debut at the food park, 636 S. 6th St., offering a menu of Korean fried chicken, Japanese katsu and more.

Sweetly Baked

In the wake of its whirlwind grand opening weekend, Sweetly Baked is settling into its permanent home in the Historic Third Ward. The dessert shop, which got its start as a mobile concept, is now operating in a brick-and-mortar space within the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St.

Sweetly Baked sells a variety of baked goods and desserts — some plain and others infused with doses of CBD or hemp-derived Delta-8. The shop also offers coffee drinks during the daytime and alcoholic beverages throughout the evening.

Third Coast Gourmet

Third Coast Gourmet arrived in the Historic Third Ward in April after being delayed by several months. Billed as an upscale deli, the new restaurant, 309 N. Water St., serves a menu of sandwiches and wraps, along with soups, salads and sides such as sweet potato fries.

The New Fashioned

A new destination for eats and entertainment is now open at Deer District. The New Fashioned held its grand opening in early April at 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., the previous site of Punch Bowl Social.

The New Fashioned offers a range of Wisconsin-centric food, beverages and games including a frozen custard stand, butter burgers, a self-serve tap wall and pull tabs.

3rd Street Market Hall Annex

3rd Street Market Hall expanded its footprint in April with a second, miniature location at American Family Field. The new annex features vendors including Anytime Arepa, Kawa, Kompali and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ.

