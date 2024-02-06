Sweetly Baked Opening Third Ward Cafe

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sweetly Baked has been lifting spirits since 2021 with its signature homemade desserts. This spring, the mobile dessert bar plans to expand with a new bakery and cafe in the Historic Third Ward.

The upcoming location would take over a space within the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., which was previously home to Press Waffles. If all goes well, the cafe could open as soon as April.

“I cannot wait to be a part of that community,” said owner Amanda Buhrman, noting that she hopes the new location will be a “go-to dessert spot” for the neighborhood.

The cafe will offer a variety of baked goods including cookies, brownies and macarons. Buhrman said she plans to continue to develop the menu, with the possibility of adding scones and cinnamon rolls, along with a few savory items.

In addition to snacks and desserts, the cafe will serve coffee and alcoholic beverages, aiming for a smooth transition from late-afternoon coffee dates to post-dinner wine and dessert.

Buhrman said she hopes to partner with nearby breweries and wine merchants to offer a rotating selection of locally-sourced beverages and curated flights.

The cafe will also highlight Milwaukee creatives, with plans to feature local artwork as part of its permanent decor and collaborate with artists to sell their pieces, especially during Gallery Nights.

The cozy cafe will have room for just three or four cocktail tables, along with small amount of extra space in the building’s lobby. Outside of aesthetic updates, Buhrman isn’t planning any major changes.

“Press Waffles did an absolutely incredible job with that space,” she said.

It’s been nearly three years since Buhrman turned her home baking hobby into a career with the launch of Sweetly Baked. The pop-up and catering business continues to operate out of a commercial kitchen at 770 N. Jefferson St., and has since expanded to include a food truck for catering and special events.

Sweetly Baked is also known for its CBD and Delta-8-infused desserts, though Buhrman said she’s still considering how, and if, infused products will fit into the Third Ward cafe.

Sweetly Baked will continue its mobile operation along with the upcoming cafe, appearing at a variety of public and private events.

For future updates and additional information, visit Sweetly Baked on Facebook or Instagram.

The Third Ward building, a converted warehouse, is owned and managed by Bob DeToro. The six-story structure, located at the corner of N. Water and E. Buffalo streets, is home to more than 20 art galleries, shops and other arts-focused tenants. Sweetly Baked will occupy a space just right of the building’s main entrance, slightly above street level.

Update: a previous version of this article included a different launch date for Sweetly Baked.