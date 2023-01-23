Sweetly Baked Taking Treats To The Streets

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s been just over a year since Sweetly Baked debuted its CBD-infused cookies, cakes and chocolate, satisfying Milwaukeeans with a sweet tooth and soothing stress at every turn.

Now that the business has legs, owner Amanda Buhrman is taking it on the road, with plans to launch a mobile dessert bar for her gourmet, small-batch bakery.

“We saw such amazing support from the community during our first year in business,” Buhrman said. “After attending so many great local events in 2022, we wanted to find a way to elevate the shopping experience for consumers as well as bring a bit more of the brand’s personality into the community.”

After acquiring a food trailer in August 2022, Burhman worked in partnership with Walters Sheet Metal, Quick Finish Technologies and Brilliant DPI to transform the interior and exterior of the future dessert bar. The finished, bubblegum pink trailer is complete with the company’s whimsical logo — a smiling cat holding a cookie while balancing atop a bicycle.

“During our first year in business, it wasn’t just the community that supported us but the small business community did, too,” said Burhman. “So we were thrilled to support them back and use as many local companies as possible when creating the mobile dessert bar.”

It should come as a welcome addition to Milwaukee’s ever-growing fleet of food trucks, which so far has few options for sweet treats.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“There aren’t as many options for dessert-only food trucks in Milwaukee,” said Burhman. “So we wanted to meet the apparent demand while still offering the top-tier desserts our clients have come to expect.”

The Sweetly Baked mobile dessert bar will make its public debut at re:Craft & Relic, which will be held at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin from Jan. 28 to 29.

After that, the trailer will make appearances at public and private events throughout the Greater Milwaukee area. Keep an eye on the Sweetly Baked social media pages for updates on locations and upcoming events.

Sweetly Baked opened in September 2021 as Milwaukee’s first CBD infusion bakery. The business, which specializes in macarons, cookies, brownies and chocolates, offers a wide range of CBD and Delta-8-infused treats, as well as non-infused items.

The mobile dessert bar will regularly feature non-infused, single-serve desserts including popular items from the bakery. During select events, CBD-infused bakery and chocolates will be available, as well as hot cocoa and coffee.

Sweetly Baked, which operates out of a commercial kitchen at 770 N. Jefferson St., will continue its usual appearances at public and private events. To book Sweetly Baked for an event, set up a consultation online.