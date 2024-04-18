The counter-service deli and sandwich shop is now serving customers inside the Renaissance Building.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Third Coast Gourmet has dropped anchor on Water Street.

The new deli and sandwich shop, nestled inside the Historic Third Ward‘s Renaissance Building, opened its doors to the public last week.

On the menu, guests can expect an assortment of soups, salads and sandwiches featuring Boar’s Head meats and cheeses exclusively. The counter-service establishment, 309 N. Water St., also serves craft beverages including beer, wine and soda.

The concept marks the culmination of several years of work from owner Joena Vitale. A full-time accountant and lifelong hobby chef, Vitale took an interest in the restaurant scene back in 2020, when she made plans to purchase a local sub chain.

When that didn’t come to fruition, she started from scratch with her own concept: Third Coast Gourmet. But as work on the deli progressed, she was met with even more roadblocks.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The most troubling occurred last summer, when Vitale developed an autoimmune illness that landed her in the hospital for weeks. The stay was followed by nearly two months in rehab, where she worked to regain her strength and ability to walk without assistance. During that time, her fiance suffered a stroke, and had to spend five days in the hospital.

As soon as she was able, Vitale resumed preparations for the deli. Throughout the past several months, she’s worked to transform the storefront, previously the site of The Home Market retail store, into its current format: a coastal-inspired, fast-casual restaurant.

The deli features soaring ceilings and a crisp, clean aesthetic, with high-top tables, tile floors and exposed Cream City brick. A handful of nautical-inspired decorations act as a nod to Vitale’s career as an accountant for yacht clubs.

The current menu, displayed overhead at the deli counter, features sandwiches like To The Moon Roast Beef, Honey I’m Home Turkey and Capone, with Genoa salami, capocollo, pastrami, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, artichoke hearts, romaine lettuce and olive oil.

Sandwiches are served on bread from Peter Sciortino Bakery.

Two varieties of wraps, turkey and veggie, are also available, along with red cabbage slaw and Italian wedding soup. Soup and salad specials rotate daily.

Sides and extras include frittes — regular, sweet potato, truffle — plus mini doughnuts and charcuterie boards. Boar’s Head deli products are available for purchase by the pound.

Third Coast Gourmet is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.