Sweetly Baked Announces Grand Opening in Third Ward

Opening weekend, beginning April 19, will feature plenty of sweet treats, plus art and freebies.

For those invested in culture, cookies, or a little bit of both, Sweetly Baked is the place to be on April 19.

The new bakery and cafe, 207 E. Buffalo St., plans to open its doors on that date, coinciding with Gallery Night in the Historic Third Ward.

Owner Amanda Buhrman will begin serving guests at 5 p.m., offering a selection of signature sweets — macarons, mini cakes, brownies and more — as well as coffee, tea and specialty cocktails — both traditional and zero-proof.

Complimentary glasses of sparkling wine will be on-hand to help the cafe toast to its opening.

Meanwhile, the space will feature artwork from Jeff Redmon, co-owner of Scout Gallery. The artist’s colorful, abstract pieces will be available to purchase throughout the evening. The cafe will also showcase a floral installation by La Tulipe.

The following day, April 20, Sweetly Baked will switch gears with a handful of specials and deals in observance of 420 Day, a marijuana-themed holiday.

The cafe is participating in a neighborhood-wide adult scavenger hunt, Explore The Ward, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CBD purveyor TerraSol, the event organizer, has posted additional details on its Facebook page.

Back at the cafe, infused treats, priced at $4.20, will be available for purchase throughout the day. A complimentary hemp-infused mocktail toast is scheduled for 4:20 p.m.

Following the excitement of grand opening weekend, Sweetly Baked will begin to settle into regular operations, starting with limited hours. The cafe and bakery plans to open Thursday through Sunday initially, with plans to add days as time goes on.

During the morning and early afternoon, visitors can expect coffee, fresh-baked breakfast pastries and desserts. Evening offerings will include assorted bakery and other sweets, plus cocktails, infused mocktails, beer and wine, with an emphasis on drink and dessert pairings.

The cafe’s rotating selection of eats could include macarons, mini cakes, cookies, brownies, bars, layered desserts, rice crispy treats, cakesicles, cinnamon rolls, scones and flavored butters for pairing.

Vegan options will also be available.

As the cafe gets situated into its new space, Buhrman said she plans to introduce new items to the menu. One upcoming addition will be date night dessert flights, set to debut in May, featuring three desserts and three cocktail pairings — perfectly portioned for two.

Sweetly Baked is located in a cozy corner of the Marshall Building; the storefront was formerly occupied by Press Waffles. Seating will be available inside the cafe, as well as in the building’s more spacious lobby.

The upcoming business is the first brick-and-mortar location for Sweetly Baked, which launched as a mobile dessert bar approximately three years ago. Buhrman said she plans to continue mobile operations, with plans to appear at a variety of public and private events in the coming months.

Starting April 21, Sweetly Baked cafe and bakery will be open Thursday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

