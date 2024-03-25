The New Fashioned Hosting April Grand Opening

Three events on April 6-7 will offer curling, custard, cocktails and more.

Out with the old, in with The New Fashioned.

The Bars & Recreation spot is settling into its soft opening phase, with plans for a jam-packed grand opening in April.

The bar, restaurant and entertainment venue is the latest addition to Deer District, operating within a large, two-story building at 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. that previously housed Punch Bowl Social.

Like its predecessor, The New Fashioned offers a host of activities including curling, dart ball, pull tabs and HyperBowling — a souped-up version of the ten-pin game.

A Wisconsin-centric food program features butter burgers, brats, sandwiches, cheese curds and more — all courtesy of the partner Benson’s Restaurant Group. Food orders can be placed via self-serve kiosks on the business’s first level.

The expansive pour wall, which features approximately 50 tap beers, wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options, is also self-serve. The wristband-operated wall allows guests to customize the type and amount of beverage they’d like to drink. The New Fashioned has two additional bars on its second level.

For dessert, guests can turn to the in-house custard stand, which offers the frozen treat by the scoop and in pints.

A retail marketplace, curated by Steph Davies of The Waxwing, is also featured at The New Fashioned. A testament to its all-in enthusiasm for Milwaukee, the store offers goods from local brands including Fresh Coast Creations, Indulgence Chocolatiers, Fern and Nettle, Milwaukee Candle Co., Giltee Apparel and others.

Grand Opening Events

Just a few days into its soft opening, The New Fashioned is already a whirlwind of activity. And there’s still more to come. Bars & Recreation plans to host three events on April 6 and 7 to mark the venue’s grand opening.

The festivities are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on April 6, with Bucks Beats bringing the energy as guests arrive for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those who come early are in for a treat — the first 150 people in line will receive a complimentary pull tab.

Community leaders and local mascots Bango, Roscoe and Bernie Brewer will slice the ribbon at 2:15 p.m., with an afternoon of photo ops, complimentary frozen custard, live muralists and Sprecher soda samples to follow.

The event will also include a Bucks ticket and merchandise giveaway, as well as a scavenger hunt inside The New Fashioned building, with hidden treasures lying in wait along the way.

Tickets, priced at $4.14, are available to purchase online. A portion of sales will benefit The Bucks Foundation.

On April 7, The New Fashioned is throwing a curling party with Olympians Becca Hamilton, Tom Howell, Debbie McCormick and 2018 gold medalist Tyler George. And yes, he’s bringing the medal.

The event, taking place from noon until 2 p.m., will provide guests with the opportunity to learn about the game of curling and the Olympic experience.

Ticket-holders will receive a complimentary hot ham and cheese sandwich. All children who attempt curling will receive a medal. The event will also feature pop-a-shot games and prizes, demonstrations and autographed memorabilia from Team USA.

Tickets are priced at $20 each for adults and can be purchased online. Kids 12 and under are free but still require a ticket. All ticket sales will be donated to USA Junior Curling Association.

The final hurrah for grand opening weekend will also take place on April 7, with Wisconsin superstar Charlie Berens in attendance. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., guests can partake in “an afternoon of Midwest charm” as Berens serves a complimentary old fashioned cocktails to each ticketed guest.

Later on, Milwaukee band Wire and Nail will perform a live set as Berens autographs bottles of his own Old Fashioned Brandy for those who purchase on-site.

Tickets, priced at $30, are available to purchase online. The event is limited to those 21 and over. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

During its current phase, The New Fashioned is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Hours may be extended during events at Fiserv Forum.