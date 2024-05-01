Downtown Dining Week Returns May 30

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

More than 30 downtown bars and restaurants will offer special menus for this year’s Downtown Dining Week, scheduled for May 30 through June 6.

The weeklong event, now in its 18th year, encourages diners to explore the local dining scene and partake in multi-course lunches and dinners — all for a set price.

Throughout the week, participating establishments including steakhouses, taquerias, barbecue joints and more will offer lunch specials for $15 or $25 and dinners for $35, $45 or $55, depending on the establishment.

“Downtown Dining Week is one of our most popular events,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, in a statement. “We look forward to showcasing the culinary talent in Downtown’s vibrant dining scene to new and returning guests.”

This year’s lineup of bars and restaurants includes ARIA, Avli, Bacchus, Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carbon Steak, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous BBQ, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, DOC’S Commerce Smokehouse, The Edison, Experts Only, Flourchild Pizza, The Knick, Lucky Clover Irish Pub, Mader’s Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Milwaukee ChopHouse, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, Oak Barrel Public House, On Tap, Onesto, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, SportClub, Third Coast Provisions, Third Street Tavern, Tre Rivali, Ward’s House of Prime and Who’s On Third.

The list includes a handful of new additions, bringing the total participants to 32. Last year’s event featured 27 bars and restaurants.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 coordinates the annual dining week, which hosted its inaugural event in 2006. A number of locally focused dining initiatives have emerged throughout the city since then, including Southside Dining Week, Halal Restaurant Week and suburban renditions like Tosa Restaurant Week.

Diners who participate by patronizing any of the 32 restaurants are encouraged to complete an online survey about their experience to be entered for a chance to win $400 in dining gift certificates — a jump from last year’s $300 prize.

Surveys must be completed by Monday, June 10. Four winners will be randomly drawn from all submissions.

For those planning to drive to Downtown, discounted parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted online at a later date.

Menus for the 2024 event will posted in early May. Reservations are strongly encouraged where accepted.