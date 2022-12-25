Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Dec 25th, 2022 07:00 am

City Closes Mitchell Street Restaurant

1. City Closes Mitchell Street Restaurant

Milwaukee Unified Soul shuttered after only a year in business.

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Stubby’s Will Close Dec. 23

2. Stubby’s Will Close Dec. 23

The Riverwest “gastrogrub” and beer bar will permanently close 10 p.m. Friday.

Dec 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: County Opens Coggs Building as Warming Center

3. MKE County: County Opens Coggs Building as Warming Center

Human Services building at 1220 W. Vliet St. will be open 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend.

Dec 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Will Vos Kill Shared Revenue Hike For City?

4. Murphy’s Law: Will Vos Kill Shared Revenue Hike For City?

Assembly Speaker’s comments blasting Milwaukee worries Mayor Johnson.

Dec 19th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Approves Funding For Pedestrian Plaza, Protected Bike Lane

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Approves Funding For Pedestrian Plaza, Protected Bike Lane

Tax revenue from three apartment buildings will be tied to East Side pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

Dec 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Commission Will Review New Downtown Hotel

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Commission Will Review New Downtown Hotel

Plans proceeding for eight-story Tempo by Hilton across from Pere Marquette Park.

Dec 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: County Board Rejects The ‘Fix at Six’

7. Transportation: County Board Rejects The ‘Fix at Six’

Board still maintains a policy of opposition to I-94 expansion, but won’t support this alternative.

Dec 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Dunkin/Baskin Robbins Stores Arrive Downtown

8. Dunkin/Baskin Robbins Stores Arrive Downtown

Dunkin opens on Wisconsin Ave., will unveil Baskin Robbins addition next month.

Dec 20th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Dodd Takes Job At Charter School, Six Running To Replace Her

9. Dodd Takes Job At Charter School, Six Running To Replace Her

Former alderwoman’s mystery job revealed.

Dec 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side

10. Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side

Jerk 76 Jamaican would offer traditional dishes from the Caribbean island.

Dec 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

We Energies asks customers to immediately lower their thermostats

1. We Energies asks customers to immediately lower their thermostats

 

Dec 23rd, 2022 by We Energies

MPS Issues Statement on the Passing of Townsend Street School Principal

2. MPS Issues Statement on the Passing of Townsend Street School Principal

Condolences extended to family, students, and staff

Dec 22nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Ho-Ho-Horrible: Ascension leaves a lump of coal in its workers’ stockings, earns a spot on the naughty list

3. Ho-Ho-Horrible: Ascension leaves a lump of coal in its workers’ stockings, earns a spot on the naughty list

 

Dec 20th, 2022 by State Sen. Chris Larson

“Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath: All Things Belong To This Earth” Opens at the Warehouse Art Museum on Jan. 13, 2023

4. “Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath: All Things Belong To This Earth” Opens at the Warehouse Art Museum on Jan. 13, 2023

Exhibition celebrates the renowned artist’s 50-year career with over 90 works of art

Dec 16th, 2022 by The Warehouse MKE

Blue West Capital Announces Sale of Bayshore Plaza in Glendale, Wisconsin

5. Blue West Capital Announces Sale of Bayshore Plaza in Glendale, Wisconsin

 

Dec 19th, 2022 by Blue West Capital

County Executive David Crowley Declares ‘Snow Emergency’ for Friday, December 23

6. County Executive David Crowley Declares ‘Snow Emergency’ for Friday, December 23

 

Dec 21st, 2022 by County Executive David Crowley

The United Performing Arts Fund Announces Scott Beightol as Board Chair and Five New Board Members

7. The United Performing Arts Fund Announces Scott Beightol as Board Chair and Five New Board Members

 

Dec 15th, 2022 by United Performing Arts Fund

Statement on the proposed closing of the Ascension St. Francis Hospital labor and delivery unit

8. Statement on the proposed closing of the Ascension St. Francis Hospital labor and delivery unit

From Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Common Council President José G. Pérez  

Dec 20th, 2022 by Milwaukee Common Council

ReadyWisconsin encourages people to prepare ahead of major winter storm

9. ReadyWisconsin encourages people to prepare ahead of major winter storm

 

Dec 20th, 2022 by ReadyWisconsin

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

10. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

