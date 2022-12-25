The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Closes Mitchell Street Restaurant
Milwaukee Unified Soul shuttered after only a year in business.
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
2. Stubby’s Will Close Dec. 23
The Riverwest “gastrogrub” and beer bar will permanently close 10 p.m. Friday.
Dec 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
3. MKE County: County Opens Coggs Building as Warming Center
Human Services building at 1220 W. Vliet St. will be open 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend.
Dec 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
4. Murphy’s Law: Will Vos Kill Shared Revenue Hike For City?
Assembly Speaker’s comments blasting Milwaukee worries Mayor Johnson.
Dec 19th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Approves Funding For Pedestrian Plaza, Protected Bike Lane
Tax revenue from three apartment buildings will be tied to East Side pedestrian and bicycle improvements.
Dec 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Commission Will Review New Downtown Hotel
Plans proceeding for eight-story Tempo by Hilton across from Pere Marquette Park.
Dec 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Transportation: County Board Rejects The ‘Fix at Six’
Board still maintains a policy of opposition to I-94 expansion, but won’t support this alternative.
Dec 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
8. Dunkin/Baskin Robbins Stores Arrive Downtown
Dunkin opens on Wisconsin Ave., will unveil Baskin Robbins addition next month.
Dec 20th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
9. Dodd Takes Job At Charter School, Six Running To Replace Her
Former alderwoman’s mystery job revealed.
Dec 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side
Jerk 76 Jamaican would offer traditional dishes from the Caribbean island.
Dec 21st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
1. We Energies asks customers to immediately lower their thermostats
Dec 23rd, 2022 by We Energies
2. MPS Issues Statement on the Passing of Townsend Street School Principal
Condolences extended to family, students, and staff
Dec 22nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Schools
4. “Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath: All Things Belong To This Earth” Opens at the Warehouse Art Museum on Jan. 13, 2023
Exhibition celebrates the renowned artist’s 50-year career with over 90 works of art
Dec 16th, 2022 by The Warehouse MKE
8. Statement on the proposed closing of the Ascension St. Francis Hospital labor and delivery unit
From Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Common Council President José G. Pérez
Dec 20th, 2022 by Milwaukee Common Council
9. ReadyWisconsin encourages people to prepare ahead of major winter storm
Dec 20th, 2022 by ReadyWisconsin
10. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
