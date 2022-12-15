City Closes Mitchell Street Restaurant
Milwaukee Unified Soul shuttered after only a year in business.
Milwaukee Unified Soul, a soul food restaurant in the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood, is closed.
The Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously on Dec. 13 against license renewal for the establishment based on a second non-appearance for owner Andrell Howard.
The proposal for renewal was met with opposition from neighbors, as well as a report from the Milwaukee Police Department that could form the basis for nonrenewal, according to Common Council documents.
A redacted letter suggests Howard was renting the business out to private parties who were potentially illegally serving alcohol. Howard did not possess a liquor license for the space.
Howard’s absence at both the Nov. 29 hearing and the rescheduled Dec. 13 hearing prompted the committee to recommend nonrenewal.
During its tenure, Milwaukee Unified Soul served a variety of American and soul food dishes including hamburgers, chicken tenders, salmon nuggets, shrimp and buffalo chicken sandwiches. Sides included french fries, onion rings, coleslaw and vegetable egg rolls.
Howard did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. A co-owner, Fudgicile Howard, was listed as 50% owner on the initial license application, but did not appear on the application for renewal.
The former soul food restaurant was located adjacent to a Subway restaurant. The building, initially constructed in 1895, was substantially remodeled in 1981, according to state records.
Prior to Milwaukee Unified Soul, the building housed a variety of bars and restaurants including Megalokos Burgers, Red & White, Athens Restaurant and Deschaine’s Dixie Restaurant.
The property is owned by VP Holdings I, LLC according to city records.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.