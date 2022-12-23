Graham Kilmer
MKE County

County Opens Coggs Building as Warming Center

Human Services building at 1220 W. Vliet St. will be open 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend.

By - Dec 23rd, 2022 01:54 pm
Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center, 1220 W. Vliet St. Photo taken May 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene.

Milwaukee County is opening up the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center, 1220 West Vliet St., as a warming center over the holiday weekend.

The site will be open 24 hours a day through the weekend. It’s a partnership between the county, the American Red Cross, the City of Milwaukee’s Health Department and Office of Emergency Management, the county’s Department of Health and Human Services and Office of Emergency Management.

“This is an unsafe time for vulnerable residents to hunker down on the street or in homes without heat. The dangers of the cold weather are real and can be fatal for those exposed to the elements for prolong amounts of time,” said County Executive David Crowley. “I encourage anyone without heat to call 211 and seek shelter at one of the many warming centers across the county.”

As temperatures began to plummet in December, Milwaukee found itself with only two warming centers. These other two centers are at St. Ben’s Parish, 930 W. State St., and Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St.

Officials are encouraging anyone without shelter, displaced from their home, or in homes without working heat to seek out warming shelters.

Milwaukee County residents are encouraged to call 211 if they or someone else is in need of emergency shelter. The county also has street outreach teams that can make contact and connect someone with emergency shelter. To notify the outreach teams of someone that may need emergency shelter, email outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov with the location and a description of the person.

