The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Dec 11th, 2022 07:00 am

New Designs For Key Downtown Sites Revealed

1. New Designs For Key Downtown Sites Revealed

Open-house meeting on 2040 Downtown Plan being held Wednesday night.

Dec 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: A New Plan To Save Schlitz Tied House

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: A New Plan To Save Schlitz Tied House

Historic Preservation Commission loves proposal to redevelop 1890 Riverwest property into food park.

Dec 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Hot Dish Pantry Plans South Side Location

3. Hot Dish Pantry Plans South Side Location

Midwestern comfort food restaurant would expand to former Iron Grate BBQ building on Howell Ave.

Dec 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Kaufmann Won’t Build In Historic District

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Kaufmann Won’t Build In Historic District

Developer sought to build new house, but found Historic Commission, neighbors too hard to work with.

Dec 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Medical Examiner’s Office Needs Help With Autopsies

5. MKE County: Medical Examiner’s Office Needs Help With Autopsies

Staff shortage since chief medical examiner dismissed could jeopardize accreditation.

Dec 5th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant

6. Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant

Lovely light-filled interior and delicious Middle Eastern food.

Nov 26th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Goyke Will Challenge Spencer for City Attorney

7. Goyke Will Challenge Spencer for City Attorney

Democratic state representative plans run against highly controversial city official.

Dec 5th, 2022 by Michael Horne

Public Museum Returning Headdress to Forest County Potawatomi

8. Public Museum Returning Headdress to Forest County Potawatomi

Feathered hat originally confiscated by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Dec 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Endorses 25-Story Lakefront Tower

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Endorses 25-Story Lakefront Tower

‘More slender, more elegant’ plan gets unanimous approval.

Dec 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

South Side Cafe Targets College Students

10. South Side Cafe Targets College Students

Precious Vibes plans a relaxing atmosphere to study with healthy snacks, to open early next year.

Dec 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Jodi Habush Sinykin Announces 8th Senate District Candidacy

1. Jodi Habush Sinykin Announces 8th Senate District Candidacy

Longtime district resident and attorney enters race as a Democrat.

Dec 7th, 2022 by Jodi Habush Sinykin

Heads WE wins, tails we all lose – Sen. Larson reacts to latest WE Energies rate hike

2. Heads WE wins, tails we all lose – Sen. Larson reacts to latest WE Energies rate hike

 

Dec 2nd, 2022 by State Sen. Chris Larson

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Andrea Pratt announces candidacy for Alderwoman of the 1st District

4. Andrea Pratt announces candidacy for Alderwoman of the 1st District

Long time public servant and lifelong District resident

Dec 5th, 2022 by Andrea Pratt

Brewers Promote Marti Wronski to Chief Operating Officer and Jason Hartlund to Executive Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer

5. Brewers Promote Marti Wronski to Chief Operating Officer and Jason Hartlund to Executive Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer

 

Dec 2nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gov. Evers Orders Special Election in the 8th Senate District

6. Gov. Evers Orders Special Election in the 8th Senate District

 

Dec 2nd, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Local Celebrities To Ring Bells For The Salvation Army

7. Local Celebrities To Ring Bells For The Salvation Army

 

Dec 5th, 2022 by The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County

Kewaunee Co. CAFO Owner, Manure Hauler and Crop Consultant Charged with Conspiring to Submit Forged Report to DNR

8. Kewaunee Co. CAFO Owner, Manure Hauler and Crop Consultant Charged with Conspiring to Submit Forged Report to DNR

Involving Alleged Illegal Pollution Discharge into Lake Michigan

Dec 5th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. Announces Candidacy for District 9 Alderman

9. Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. Announces Candidacy for District 9 Alderman

Former Milwaukee County Supervisor is seeking to be the voice for District 9 residents who have been without representation

Dec 2nd, 2022 by Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Partner Jason Luczak Recognized as Legal All-Star

10. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Partner Jason Luczak Recognized as Legal All-Star

 

Dec 7th, 2022 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

