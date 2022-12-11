The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Designs For Key Downtown Sites Revealed
Open-house meeting on 2040 Downtown Plan being held Wednesday night.
Dec 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: A New Plan To Save Schlitz Tied House
Historic Preservation Commission loves proposal to redevelop 1890 Riverwest property into food park.
Dec 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Hot Dish Pantry Plans South Side Location
Midwestern comfort food restaurant would expand to former Iron Grate BBQ building on Howell Ave.
Dec 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Kaufmann Won’t Build In Historic District
Developer sought to build new house, but found Historic Commission, neighbors too hard to work with.
Dec 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. MKE County: Medical Examiner’s Office Needs Help With Autopsies
Staff shortage since chief medical examiner dismissed could jeopardize accreditation.
Dec 5th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
6. Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant
Lovely light-filled interior and delicious Middle Eastern food.
Nov 26th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
7. Goyke Will Challenge Spencer for City Attorney
Democratic state representative plans run against highly controversial city official.
Dec 5th, 2022 by Michael Horne
8. Public Museum Returning Headdress to Forest County Potawatomi
Feathered hat originally confiscated by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Dec 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Endorses 25-Story Lakefront Tower
‘More slender, more elegant’ plan gets unanimous approval.
Dec 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. South Side Cafe Targets College Students
Precious Vibes plans a relaxing atmosphere to study with healthy snacks, to open early next year.
Dec 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Jodi Habush Sinykin Announces 8th Senate District Candidacy
Longtime district resident and attorney enters race as a Democrat.
Dec 7th, 2022 by Jodi Habush Sinykin
3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. Andrea Pratt announces candidacy for Alderwoman of the 1st District
Long time public servant and lifelong District resident
Dec 5th, 2022 by Andrea Pratt
6. Gov. Evers Orders Special Election in the 8th Senate District
Dec 2nd, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Kewaunee Co. CAFO Owner, Manure Hauler and Crop Consultant Charged with Conspiring to Submit Forged Report to DNR
Involving Alleged Illegal Pollution Discharge into Lake Michigan
Dec 5th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
9. Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. Announces Candidacy for District 9 Alderman
Former Milwaukee County Supervisor is seeking to be the voice for District 9 residents who have been without representation
Dec 2nd, 2022 by Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.
