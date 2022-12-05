Goyke Will Challenge Spencer for City Attorney
Democratic state representative plans run against highly controversial city official.
State Representative Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) is soon to announce his candidacy for the position of Milwaukee City Attorney, numerous sources within the campaign confirmed over the weekend. Goyke, 40, born in Neenah, grew up in the Madison area and is a 2009 graduate of Marquette University Law School. He has represented a district on the West Side of Milwaukee in the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2012, successfully running unopposed every two years since and serves on the powerful Joint Committee on Finance.
He is expected to announce his decision within 48 hours and would be the first to announce a bid for the seat held by embattled City Attorney Tearman Spencer.
The City Attorney’s Office, with funding for approximately three-dozen attorneys, has been subject to sustained turnover since Spencer took over. That turnover encompasses employees at every level, including Langley’s deputy Mary Schanning, who found refuge in the Department of City Development before decamping to become the legal counsel and chief administrative officer for Milwaukee World Festival, the parent of Summerfest. Informed of the likely candidacy of Goyke, Schanning responded in writing, “There’s probably about 10+ of us who’ve encouraged him to run!”
The election will be held in April 2024, with a February primary if more than two candidates vie for the position. Should Goyke not advance, he would retain his Assembly seat until the fall partisan elections. His Assembly campaign committee has a balance of about $50,000 as of October. As of February 2022, Spencer showed a cash balance of about $1,300 in his campaign account, to which he had lent $100,000 of his own money. Goyke shows no loans or other encumbrances.
Goyke’s decision to run for a city office, like that of his former assembly colleague, Jonathan Brostoff, now a Milwaukee alderman, and the father of three young children, may also reflect the strains of a commute to Madison for a family man. The potential salary would be another inducement. Representatives to the Assembly are paid $52,999 per year, plus a per diem for days spent in the state capital. The City Attorney is paid just over $147,000 per year.
Jeramey Jannene contributed to this report
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- January 6, 2020 - Grant Langley received $3,000 from Mary Schanning
- November 4, 2019 - Tearman Spencer received $500 from Gwen Moore
- November 3, 2019 - Tearman Spencer received $500 from Gwen Moore
- September 3, 2019 - Tearman Spencer received $500 from Gwen Moore
