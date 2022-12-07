Kaufmann Won’t Build In Historic District
Developer sought to build new house, but found Historic Commission, neighbors too hard to work with.
Developer Juli Kaufmann and partner Mike Maschek were supposed to appear before the Historic Preservation for a third time, to win its approval for a new home in the North Point Historic District. They wanted to build a new two-story, 2,997-square-foot house on the 2400 block of N. Terrace Ave.
The commission had twice delayed approval, with chair Patti Keating Kahn warning her colleagues that they were giving conflicting and subjective confidence. The couple, with architect Patrick Jones of Ramsey Jones Architects, was scheduled to return Monday, but instead requested their application be terminated.
The back-and-forth design process largely mirrors what Kaufmann’s would-be neighbors Tim Gokhman and Ann Shuk went through when they sought approval to construct two new houses in 2018. Gokhman identified the vacant site and struck a deal to purchase it from Ascension, but it was then added to the adjoining historic district.
Part of the issue is the architectural context in which the new houses sit is about as diverse as they come in Milwaukee. At the rear of the site is a multi-level parking structure attached to the Water Tower Medical Commons building, part of the Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital complex. Across N. Terrace Ave. is a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Immediately to the north is a German Renaissance-style brick house.
Neighbors, commissioners and commission staff expressed concern about Kaufmann’s proposal, including the appropriate setback, window location and roof materials. The approval was also waylaid by an unexpected medical leave on the commission staff. After an initial meeting in October, Kaufmann maintained the reclaimed-Cream-City-brick facade and made a series of minor changes to railings, windows, the front porch and other design elements. In November, the commission then sent the house back for further review.
Kaufmann and Maschek will remain in Riverwest, in a house constructed in 2018.
The commission could look or operate differently in the future.
On Monday, Keating Kahn, who lives near the new houses on Terrace Ave., agreed to work with Common Council President Jose G. Perez on the city’s preservation process. Perez has raised concerns that the standards are interpreted or applied differently depending on the neighborhood, while Keating Kahn has raised concerns about consistency and establishing objective criteria.
Commission staffer Carlen Hatala, a three-decade veteran, announced that she was retiring at the end of the year.
Kaufmann has led a number of unconventional, but impactful development projects in the city, including the Dubbel Dutch hotel, Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, Cream City Hostel building and Clock Shadow Building. Her development firm is known as Fix Development. She’s also helped launch a number of nonprofits, including Fund Milwaukee and Bublr Bikes.
Revised November Renderings
Kaufmann-Maschek October Renderings
September Photos
Shuk House Renderings
Gokhman House Renderings
Pre-Construction Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Terrace Avenue homes
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Kaufmann Won’t Build In Historic District - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 7th, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New House Hits Snag With Historic Commission - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 8th, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Cream City Brick House Proposed For East Side - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 12th, 2022
- Friday Photos: New East Side Homes - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 19th, 2021
- Eyes on Milwaukee: East Side Home Design Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 11th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Second New East Side Home Revealed - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 16th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Gokhman House Sails Through Commission - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 4th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Revised Design for New East Side Homes - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Homes Stalled Again - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 19th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: HPC Board Puts Modern Homes on Hold - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2019
Read more about Terrace Avenue homes here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- May 4, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Tim Gokhman
- April 1, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $150 from Ann Shuk
- March 4, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Ann Shuk
- March 4, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Tim Gokhman
- November 12, 2014 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Tim Gokhman
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Historic Commission Rejects Mitchell Street DemolitionDec 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Council Members, DCD and Citizens Panel At Odds Over Affordable HousingDec 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
New Designs For Key Downtown Sites RevealedDec 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2 thoughts on “Eyes on Milwaukee: Kaufmann Won’t Build In Historic District”
Clearly the Historic Preservation Commission’s role and guidelines need to be examined and redefined. It should not be the primary vehicle for those with money to accomplish their NIMBY efforts. This is a detriment to Milwaukee and its growth.
Too bad. The proposed house looked nice. That parking garage makes the area look grungy, like a dump. The final score is ugly parking garage 1, nice proposed house 0.