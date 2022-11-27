Farewell to: Taco Stop MKE, Bowls To Go and Wisconsin Pizza Authority.

A new, family-owned restaurant in the East Town neighborhood would provide healthy, convenient meals for on-the-go customers. Married couple LaQuita Brooks and Troy Brooks would open Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen at 731 N. Jackson St. The 500-square-foot business would open at ground level in the Wintrust bank building. The previous tenant, Java Corner Cafe, closed during the pandemic. The grab-and-go-style cafe would serve breakfast, fresh salads, pizza, smoothies and an assortment of sandwiches, with an emphasis on healthy, well-balanced meals.

Catering Business Planned for East Town

A new catering operation is joining the East Town scene, just in time for an incoming wave of holiday parties. Sisters and lifelong food lovers Jessica Fox and Samantha Fox would open FloreMar, an appetizer-focused catering company, at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. Aside from their ample experience in the food industry, the sisters’ expertise is fueled by a passion for food and cooking, which both discovered at a young age. “We’ve always made food for everyone,” Jessica Fox said. “Whether it was the holidays or any little occasion we could find at home. We started doing it a little more frequently with friends as we got older.

New Downtown Bar In 1892 Building

As the Deer District has developed over the past years, business owners are jostling for locations ever closer to the action of the city’s bustling entertainment hub. Soon, a new business will join the lineup. LP, or Local Pub, is expected to open in early 2023 at 1137 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., in what was formerly The Loaded Slate tavern. LP co-owners Edward DeShazer and Mike Edler, who also own Whitetail MKE across the street, would head up operations at the new tavern. The owners said they are looking to bring a unique concept to the area, with plans to focus on providing a top-notch brunch, lively happy hour and an environment “where everyone feels welcome.”

Bay View’s Sisu Cafe Adds Dinner Service

Sisu Cafe, a Nordic-inspired coffee shop in Bay View, plans to expand its offerings as well as its hours, transforming into an old school-style steakhouse three nights per week. After opening the cafe at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. earlier this year, co-owner Francisco Sanchez said the business “dictated its own path,” which led to the decision to add a dinner service. John Ruben Piirainen is the other co-owner of Sisu. The partners also own Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery. Starting Saturday, Nov. 26, the business will transform from casual cafe into polished eatery — think white tablecloths, candlelight, live music and sharply-dressed waitstaff. Dinner services will be held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Taco Stop on Brady Has Closed

Hungry residents of the Lower East Side now have one less option for takeout night. Taco Stop MKE has closed its location on Brady Street. A representative of the restaurant confirmed the closure Tuesday morning, explaining that the shutdown is temporary as the restaurant plans to relocate to a larger location with patio space. The restaurant, 1426 E. Brady St., opened in June 2021 at the Brady Place strip mall. After a year and a half in business, the representative said the restaurant outgrew its space. Customers also frequently asked about the possibility of a patio, which wasn’t possible given the limited space available at the strip mall.

Sunshine Cafe Offers Classic American Fare

Sunshine Cafe, a new option for classic American-style breakfast and lunch, is now open and serving in the Clarke Square neighborhood. The cafe, which opened Saturday at 831 S. Cesar E Chavez Dr., has had a bit of a slow start, said owner Desiré Calderón, but business is expected to pick up throughout the coming weeks. “Everyone is still learning,” said Calderón, who recently hired a crew of new staff members. The cafe will remain in its soft opening phase for a few weeks as employees learn the ropes. A grand opening is on the horizon, according to Calderón. An industry veteran, Calderón has nearly 20 years of restaurant experience. Starting as a server, she eventually worked up to co-opening her own restaurant, Jo’s Cafe, located near the corner of Silver Spring Drive and 35th Street. She is no longer an owner, though the restaurant remains open.

Bowls To Go Will Be Gone For Good By Dec. 2

Bowls To Go, a prepared meal service in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, is selling the last of its inventory before closing its doors for good. Owner Andy Larson, who also owns Float Milwaukee spa, first launched the operation in June 2017 at 207 W. Freshwater Way, adjacent to Purple Door Ice Cream. At the time of its opening, Bowls was perfectly aligned with the latest online craze, “Buddha Bowls,” a trend which saw influencers ditching the traditional format of certain foods, from smoothies to burritos, in favor of tossing the ingredients in a bowl and serving the aesthetic, veggie-loaded meals with a spoon. Originally a restaurant, Bowls focused on providing quick, healthy and accessible meals for on-the-go customers. Bowls later expanded to a second location at the Mequon Public Market.

New Owner Buys Tony’s BBQ Unlimited

Winter Chalets Return to South Shore Park

The popular Winter Chalets are returning to South Shore Park on Black Friday. The chalets look like small wooden shacks ringing South Shore Terrace, and they offer fans of the county’s summer beer gardens a chance to enjoy food and drinks al fresco despite the cold weather The heated chalets fit up to six people, and they’re available to rent at $80 for 90 minutes. Guests receive a $40 credit toward food and drinks with each rental. The chalets are scheduled to welcome guests from Nov. 25 through Jan. 28. Chalets are open for reservation on Friday and Saturday. Friday hours run from 3:50 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours are 1:50 p.m. to 8 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, the chalets will have extended hours from 12:50 p.m. to 12:50 a.m.

Wisconsin Pizza Authority Is Closed

Wisconsin Pizza Authority has been slinging pies in the Lower East Side neighborhood for nearly six years. That is, until the restaurant abruptly went dark earlier this week. WPA, 1888 N. Humboldt Ave., was still fulfilling orders as recently as Saturday, but is now completely empty, save for a couple of tables, chairs and a roll of trash bags. Owner Luis Castillo confirmed the closure Friday morning, explaining that the restaurant’s lease had ended and “we couldn’t renew the lease.” “We’re looking for a new place,” he added.

