Tony’s BBQ Unlimited Seeks New Owner
The restaurant is known for its southern cooking and daily soul food buffet.
Visionaries need not apply. Tony’s BBQ Unlimited is for sale and long-time owner Anthony Sephus has just one request: don’t change a thing.
Tony’s BBQ Unlimited, 3510 W. Villard Ave., has been a staple in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood for more than 30 years.
The counter-service establishment is known for its traditional barbeque, classic sides and soul food buffet.
Sephus is planning to retire soon and wants to sell the business to another family to carry on the tradition. The turnkey business and two second-story apartments are for sale.
Tony’s is open for carryout daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. It could also operate as a catering operation.
Christo Mesoloras of The Mesoloras Group is brokering the sale.
Sephus could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.