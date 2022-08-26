Sophie Bolich

Tony’s BBQ Unlimited Seeks New Owner

The restaurant is known for its southern cooking and daily soul food buffet.

Tony's Unlimited. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Visionaries need not apply. Tony’s BBQ Unlimited is for sale and long-time owner Anthony Sephus has just one request: don’t change a thing.

Tony’s BBQ Unlimited, 3510 W. Villard Ave., has been a staple in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood for more than 30 years.

The counter-service establishment is known for its traditional barbeque, classic sides and soul food buffet.

The restaurant is no-frills, but when it works, it works. Tony’s food was even showcased in a youtube-famous mukbang, which is a video, usually live, of a person eating. And if Facebook comments are any indication, Tony’s has a loyal and hungry fanbase.

Sephus is planning to retire soon and wants to sell the business to another family to carry on the tradition. The turnkey business and two second-story apartments are for sale.

Tony’s is open for carryout daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. It could also operate as a catering operation.

Christo Mesoloras of The Mesoloras Group is brokering the sale.

Sephus could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

