Tony’s BBQ Unlimited Seeks New Owner

Visionaries need not apply. Tony’s BBQ Unlimited is for sale and long-time owner Anthony Sephus has just one request: don’t change a thing.

Tony’s BBQ Unlimited, 3510 W. Villard Ave., has been a staple in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood for more than 30 years.

The counter-service establishment is known for its traditional barbeque, classic sides and soul food buffet.

The restaurant is no-frills, but when it works, it works. Tony’s food was even showcased in a youtube-famous mukbang , which is a video, usually live, of a person eating. And if Facebook comments are any indication, Tony’s has a loyal and hungry fanbase.

Sephus is planning to retire soon and wants to sell the business to another family to carry on the tradition. The turnkey business and two second-story apartments are for sale.

Tony’s is open for carryout daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. It could also operate as a catering operation.

Christo Mesoloras of The Mesoloras Group is brokering the sale.

Sephus could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.