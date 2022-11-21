Catering Business Planned for East Town
Floremar would provide appetizers and small bites for events.
A new catering operation is joining the East Town scene, just in time for an incoming wave of holiday parties.
Sisters and lifelong food lovers Jessica Fox and Samantha Fox would open FloreMar, an appetizer-focused catering company, at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave.
“We’ve always made food for everyone,” Jessica Fox said. “Whether it was the holidays or any little occasion we could find at home. We started doing it a little more frequently with friends as we got older.
After spending years honing their skills in the restaurant industry, the sisters decided to take a chance on launching their own business.
“We thought it was time to try to move on, on our own,” Jessica Fox said.
FloreMar will offer an assortment of appetizers for any party or gathering, said Samantha Fox, who recently earned a degree in culinary management.
Though the menu is still a work in progress, FloreMar will strive to provide vegetarian options as well as bread-based and meat dishes.
“We’re trying to hit all the bases,” Samantha Fox said.
FloreMar will be located in a shared kitchen at The Box MKE, a 3,000-square-foot event space in downtown Milwaukee.
“At this point where it’s just the two of us, we’re looking to do delivery and setup of a nice table, so any event really.”
Floremar is expected to be open for business in the coming months.
Interested parties can reach out to info@floremarfood.com for more information.
