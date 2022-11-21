Sophie Bolich

Catering Business Planned for East Town

Floremar would provide appetizers and small bites for events.

By - Nov 21st, 2022 05:35 pm
The Box MKE, site of Floremar, 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. Photo taken Nov. 21, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

A new catering operation is joining the East Town scene, just in time for an incoming wave of holiday parties.

Sisters and lifelong food lovers Jessica Fox and Samantha Fox would open FloreMar, an appetizer-focused catering company, at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Aside from their ample experience in the food industry, the sisters’ expertise is fueled by a passion for food and cooking, which both discovered at a young age.

“We’ve always made food for everyone,” Jessica Fox said. “Whether it was the holidays or any little occasion we could find at home. We started doing it a little more frequently with friends as we got older.

After spending years honing their skills in the restaurant industry, the sisters decided to take a chance on launching their own business.

“We thought it was time to try to move on, on our own,” Jessica Fox said.

The company gets its title from a combination of the sisters’ middle names, Florence and Margaret, also the names of their grandmothers.

FloreMar will offer an assortment of appetizers for any party or gathering, said Samantha Fox, who recently earned a degree in culinary management.

Though the menu is still a work in progress, FloreMar will strive to provide vegetarian options as well as bread-based and meat dishes.

“We’re trying to hit all the bases,” Samantha Fox said.

FloreMar will be located in a shared kitchen at The Box MKE, a 3,000-square-foot event space in downtown Milwaukee.

The business will continue as a two-person operation while the sisters navigate the licensing process and work through the final plans for the company.

“At this point where it’s just the two of us, we’re looking to do delivery and setup of a nice table, so any event really.”

Floremar is expected to be open for business in the coming months.

Interested parties can reach out to info@floremarfood.com for more information.

