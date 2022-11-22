Taco Stop on Brady Has Closed

Mexican food purveyor maintains two other locations, plans new restaurant with patio.

Hungry residents of the Lower East Side now have one less option for takeout night. Taco Stop MKE has closed its location on Brady Street.

A representative of the restaurant confirmed the closure Tuesday morning, explaining that the shutdown is temporary as the restaurant plans to relocate to a larger location with patio space.

The restaurant, 1426 E. Brady St. , opened in June 2021 at the Brady Place strip mall. After a year and a half in business, the representative said the restaurant outgrew its space.

Customers also frequently asked about the possibility of a patio, which wasn’t possible given the limited space available at the strip mall.

At the time of its opening, the Brady Street outlet was the Mexican food purveyor’s fourth location. The restaurant maintains two locations: 531 N. Chicago Ave. in South Milwaukee and 12862 W. Bluemound Rd. in Elm Grove. Another location opened in 2020 in Bay View, but closed the following year. Both Milwaukee locations opened in spaces formerly occupied by Fuji Poke.

Taco Stop was awarded best local takeout in 2021 and draws about 70% of its business at its restaurants from takeout orders. But those levels are dropping, the representative said. Meanwhile, traffic was up 40% during the spring and summer months. The decision to close the location on Brady Street and find a bigger space is an effort to keep up with evolving customer preferences and trends.

“We realized that patios made a huge comeback after [Covid-19 restrictions] were lifted,” the company’s representative said. “People want to be outside, so we’re going to give them what they want.”

Ownership has not yet decided on a location or opening date for the new restaurant.

A family-owned business, Taco Stop MKE got its start in 2016 under the ownership of AJ Agiss, with the goal of offering authentic Mexican dishes in a quick, accessible format.

The menu includes a well-rounded sampling of dishes, featuring “decades old recipes passed down from generations of a family from Veracruz, Mexico,” the restaurant’s website says, adding, “These are our recipes and ours only.”

Guests at Taco Stop can choose from an assortment of signature menu items including Mom’s Secret Chicken Enchiladas, tortas, chilaquiles, chimichangas, burritos or authentic tamales oaxaquenos. There is also a build-your-own-taco option, which offers guests a choice of soft or crispy flour tortillas or corn tortillas, choice of protein, toppings and add-ons such as pickled jalapeños, queso fresco or cilantro. The menu also includes beverages and dessert.

Taco Stop’s locations in Elm Grove and South Milwaukee are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.