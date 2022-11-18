Wisconsin Pizza Authority Is Closed
A sign on the building is the only remaining trace of the Lower East Side restaurant.
Wisconsin Pizza Authority has been slinging pies in the Lower East Side neighborhood for nearly six years. That is, until the restaurant abruptly went dark earlier this week.
WPA, 1888 N. Humboldt Ave., was still fulfilling orders as recently as Saturday, but is now completely empty, save for a couple of tables, chairs and a roll of trash bags.
“We’re looking for a new place,” he added.
Castillo said he is not necessarily looking to open the exact same restaurant, or even one in Milwaukee, though a new WPA in a different location is not out of the question.
WPA last renewed its annual food dealer license in February.
Castillo shared a parting message to his customers.
“Thanks for the five years,” he said. “We had a lot of very good customers on the East Side.”
If nothing else, the restaurant was notable for its expansive menu, which included 39 specialty pizzas and 18 calzone variations, along with pasta, sandwiches, salads, wings, sides, breadsticks and desserts.
WPA occupied the first floor, northwest corner of Kane Place Lofts. The location, which previously held Baba Ghanouj, Greek Village Gyros and Maglio Pizza, has seen a great deal of turnover in recent years.
Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.