Bowls To Go Will Be Gone For Good Come Dec. 2

The prepared meal service is selling the last of its inventory before closing its doors.

Bowls To Go, a prepared meal service in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, is selling the last of its inventory before closing its doors for good.

Owner Andy Larson, who also owns Float Milwaukee spa, first launched the operation in June 2017 at 207 W. Freshwater Way, adjacent to Purple Door Ice Cream.

At the time of its opening, Bowls was perfectly aligned with the latest online craze , “Buddha Bowls,” a trend which saw influencers ditching the traditional format of certain foods, from smoothies to burritos, in favor of tossing the ingredients in a bowl and serving the aesthetic, veggie-loaded meals with a spoon.

Originally a restaurant, Bowls focused on providing quick, healthy and accessible meals for on-the-go customers. Bowls later expanded to a second location at the Mequon Public Market.

When the pandemic hit, Larson had to think fast on his feet. Together with his manager, he pivoted the business to selling prepared bowls for takeout and delivery, offering both refrigerated and frozen options. He later added a weekly subscription for the service and entered talks with local grocery stores about the possibility of retail, but said he came to realize that the restaurant is not his true passion.

“Maybe this is time to sort of set it down and end that era and kind of move on,” Larson said, explaining his decision to close the business.

As this chapter ends, Larson is already looking to the future.

“I’m always thinking of things,” he said in an interview. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Bowls To Go will continue selling its pre-made, frozen meals through Dec. 2 or until the bowls are sold out. About 400 bowls, which range in price from $9 to $15, remained as of Thursday evening, according to Larson. All items are available a la carte, with a $30 minimum for delivery. Pickup from 207 W. Freshwater Way is also available.

The health-forward meals include a variety of salad, grain and smoothie bowls. Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and Whole 30-compliant options are available. All bowls are sold frozen, so no modifications can be made.

To order a bowl online or arrange pickup, visit the Bowls To Go website.

Larson, who owns the building that houses both Bowls, Float and Purple Door, said he plans to lease the former Bowls space to a new tenant. Interested parties can contact Larson at bowlsmke@gmail.com.

