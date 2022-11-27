The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Pedestrian Plaza Planned
Tax revenue from new apartment buildings would pay for Ivanhoe Pl. plaza and area safety improvements
Nov 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside Historic “Red Castle” Mansion, Now For Sale
18-room Schuster Mansion in Concordia neighborhood is on auction block.
Nov 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. New Downtown Bar In 1892 Building
LP or Local Pub would open in former Loaded Slate space near Deer District.
Nov 24th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
4. Transportation: Mitchell Airport Adds New Parking Feature
Pay inside the airport and zip through the gate on your way home.
Nov 24th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
5. Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant
Lovely light-filled interior and delicious Middle Eastern food.
Nov 26th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
6. City Hall: Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd Resigns
But questions remain on where she’s going and where she’s been.
Nov 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Friday Photos: Downtown’s $456 Million Construction Project
Steel structure for expanded convention exhibition hall being assembled.
Nov 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Plats and Parcels: Construction Starts on Bronzeville High School
Plus: Will eastside school get redeveloped? And a recap of week’s real estate news.
Nov 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE County: Crowley Vetoes Lake Park Bluff Proposal
Should neighbors have rights to maintain bluff forever? Crowley says no.
Nov 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
10. Murphy’s Law: Will Republicans Legalize Marijuana?
Gov. Evers and two-thirds of voters support it. How long will legislators resist?
Nov 25th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Public Market Announces 2022 Holiday Season Festivities
Nov 23rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Market
2. Diverse and Resilient Names Christopher Allen as new President/CEO
Nov 17th, 2022 by Diverse & Resilient
3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. Fitzgerald Statement on Retirement of Senator Alberta Darling
Nov 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
5. Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Passing of Ron Stewart
Nov 18th, 2022 by Milwaukee Bucks
7. ‘This is Pathetic’: African American Roundtable Rips City of Milwaukee Leadership for 2023 Budget, Continues Fight for Participatory Budgeting
Library and Fire Funding Restored, Participatory Budgeting and Divestment from Police Still Not a Priority
Nov 23rd, 2022 by African American Roundtable
8. Brewers Acquire Three Pitchers from Angels
Send Outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Los Angeles
Nov 22nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers
