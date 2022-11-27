Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 27th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Pedestrian Plaza Planned

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Pedestrian Plaza Planned

Tax revenue from new apartment buildings would pay for Ivanhoe Pl. plaza and area safety improvements

Nov 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside Historic “Red Castle” Mansion, Now For Sale

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside Historic “Red Castle” Mansion, Now For Sale

18-room Schuster Mansion in Concordia neighborhood is on auction block.

Nov 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

New Downtown Bar In 1892 Building

3. New Downtown Bar In 1892 Building

LP or Local Pub would open in former Loaded Slate space near Deer District.

Nov 24th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: Mitchell Airport Adds New Parking Feature

4. Transportation: Mitchell Airport Adds New Parking Feature

Pay inside the airport and zip through the gate on your way home.

Nov 24th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant

5. Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant

Lovely light-filled interior and delicious Middle Eastern food.

Nov 26th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

City Hall: Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd Resigns

6. City Hall: Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd Resigns

But questions remain on where she’s going and where she’s been.

Nov 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Downtown’s $456 Million Construction Project

7. Friday Photos: Downtown’s $456 Million Construction Project

Steel structure for expanded convention exhibition hall being assembled.

Nov 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Construction Starts on Bronzeville High School

8. Plats and Parcels: Construction Starts on Bronzeville High School

Plus: Will eastside school get redeveloped? And a recap of week’s real estate news.

Nov 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Crowley Vetoes Lake Park Bluff Proposal

9. MKE County: Crowley Vetoes Lake Park Bluff Proposal

Should neighbors have rights to maintain bluff forever? Crowley says no.

Nov 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Will Republicans Legalize Marijuana?

10. Murphy’s Law: Will Republicans Legalize Marijuana?

Gov. Evers and two-thirds of voters support it. How long will legislators resist?

Nov 25th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Public Market Announces 2022 Holiday Season Festivities

1. Public Market Announces 2022 Holiday Season Festivities

 

Nov 23rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Market

Diverse and Resilient Names Christopher Allen as new President/CEO

2. Diverse and Resilient Names Christopher Allen as new President/CEO

 

Nov 17th, 2022 by Diverse & Resilient

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Fitzgerald Statement on Retirement of Senator Alberta Darling

4. Fitzgerald Statement on Retirement of Senator Alberta Darling

 

Nov 23rd, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Passing of Ron Stewart

5. Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Passing of Ron Stewart

 

Nov 18th, 2022 by Milwaukee Bucks

Dwain E. Berry, Sr. Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Alderman for the 9th District

6. Dwain E. Berry, Sr. Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Alderman for the 9th District

 

Nov 17th, 2022 by Dwain E. Berry, Sr.

‘This is Pathetic’: African American Roundtable Rips City of Milwaukee Leadership for 2023 Budget, Continues Fight for Participatory Budgeting

7. ‘This is Pathetic’: African American Roundtable Rips City of Milwaukee Leadership for 2023 Budget, Continues Fight for Participatory Budgeting

Library and Fire Funding Restored, Participatory Budgeting and Divestment from Police Still Not a Priority

Nov 23rd, 2022 by African American Roundtable

Brewers Acquire Three Pitchers from Angels

8. Brewers Acquire Three Pitchers from Angels

Send Outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Los Angeles

Nov 22nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Organizations Host Candlelight Vigil for Club Q Victims

10. Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Organizations Host Candlelight Vigil for Club Q Victims

 

Nov 21st, 2022 by Cream City Foundation

