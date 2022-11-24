Pay inside the airport and zip through the gate on your way home.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has added yet another feature intended to improve the travel experience.

The latest offering is a new parking payment system that allows travelers to pay for their parking while they’re still in the airport, and then zip through the final gate on their way out without having to stop and feed their ticket into the terminal, the airport announced Tuesday.

"Our goal is always to further enhance our easy travel experience," said Airport Director

These new pay stations can be found in the main terminal at each skywalk and also in baggage claim. To use a terminal, simply scan your parking ticket or a photo of it and pay. “When you approach the exit lane after making payment, the system will automatically raise the gate arm to provide for an express exit,” the airport said in a statement. The terminals accept credit card, Apple pay, Google pay and cash; and work for all airport parking lots.

This is the latest feature added by the airport aimed at making it easier to move quickly though the airport, which is already regarded by local travelers as a very easy and quick airport to navigate.

In August, the airport announced a new service called CLEAR that uses biometric data like fingerprints and retinal scans to allow travelers to verify their identity and be quickly escorted by a “CLEAR Ambassador” through TSA security checks.

The airport also recently announced the return of its popular coat check program , which allows travelers headed for sunnier destinations to leave their heavy winter coat behind at the airport. The service only costs $2 a day up to $10 maximum for the whole trip.

The airport has been working to encourage more local residents to travel out of Milwaukee Mitchell, because increasing passenger traffic will allow the airport to add additional flights and destinations.