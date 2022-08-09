Graham Kilmer

Skip ID Check Line With New Airport Service

CLEAR verifies identity with biometric data and expedites travel through security checks.

By - Aug 9th, 2022 04:25 pm

CLEAR station at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Mitchell.

If you hate waiting in line for security at the airport, and you also don’t mind sharing your biometric data, you’re gonna love the latest offering at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

It’s called CLEAR. The service allows members to verify their identity with biometric data like their fingerprint or retinal scan, eliminating the need to show a driver’s license or passport. After which, a CLEAR ambassador will greet them by name and escort them directly through a TSA screening checkpoint, said Kyle McLaughlin, senior vice president of operations for CLEAR at a press conference at the airport Tuesday morning.

Clear Secure Inc., is based in New York City. Milwaukee Mitchell is the first airport in Wisconsin to incorporate the service, which is in 45 other airports across the country said McLaughlin. The service is also already used in nine of the top 10 domestic destinations for travelers flying out of Milwaukee, the company said.

Our members don’t need to plan ahead,” McLaughlin said. “It gives them an expedited way to make sure they have a predictable airport experience every single time they travel at airports across the country and also here in Milwaukee.”

“Airport environments can be a litle stressful… not here at MKE, we provide an outstanding travel experience,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “And with the addition of CLEAR, this is one of the latest enhancements that we’re bringing to our friendly and easy airport.”

Crowley said the partnership with CLEAR is an example of the county’s effort to bring both jobs and innovation to Milwaukee Mitchell. The new service will create 34 jobs and an annual economic impact of $2.6 million, according to a press release from Milwaukee Mitchell.

Airport Director Brian Dranzik said the new service should “elevate” the customer experience. “We’re confident passengers will love the new technology and take advantage of the opportunity to travel faster through the airport.”

Membership with CLEAR, called CLEAR Plus, costs approximately $16 a month and family members can be added for $60 a year per adult. Discounts are available for military members and veterans, government officials, as well as for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members.

The service can work in tandem with TSA PreCheck, which allows travelers to avoid portions of the security screening process.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: MKE County, Transportation

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us