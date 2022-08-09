Skip ID Check Line With New Airport Service
CLEAR verifies identity with biometric data and expedites travel through security checks.
If you hate waiting in line for security at the airport, and you also don’t mind sharing your biometric data, you’re gonna love the latest offering at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
It’s called CLEAR. The service allows members to verify their identity with biometric data like their fingerprint or retinal scan, eliminating the need to show a driver’s license or passport. After which, a CLEAR ambassador will greet them by name and escort them directly through a TSA screening checkpoint, said Kyle McLaughlin, senior vice president of operations for CLEAR at a press conference at the airport Tuesday morning.
“Our members don’t need to plan ahead,” McLaughlin said. “It gives them an expedited way to make sure they have a predictable airport experience every single time they travel at airports across the country and also here in Milwaukee.”
“Airport environments can be a litle stressful… not here at MKE, we provide an outstanding travel experience,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “And with the addition of CLEAR, this is one of the latest enhancements that we’re bringing to our friendly and easy airport.”
Crowley said the partnership with CLEAR is an example of the county’s effort to bring both jobs and innovation to Milwaukee Mitchell. The new service will create 34 jobs and an annual economic impact of $2.6 million, according to a press release from Milwaukee Mitchell.
Membership with CLEAR, called CLEAR Plus, costs approximately $16 a month and family members can be added for $60 a year per adult. Discounts are available for military members and veterans, government officials, as well as for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members.
The service can work in tandem with TSA PreCheck, which allows travelers to avoid portions of the security screening process.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Milwaukee County Sheriff RaceAug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Clerk of Circuit CourtAug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
MCTS New Fare System Delayed to 2023Aug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
MCTS New Fare System Delayed to 2023Aug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Federal Funds Available for Low-Emission School BusesAug 5th, 2022 by Danielle Kaeding
-
Bublr Expansion Includes Smaller DocksAug 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene