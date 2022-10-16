Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A decision by the Supreme Court to overturn its 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling had a significant impact on Wisconsin, banning abortion and reinstating a highly-restrictive 1849 state law. Less notably, it’s also changing Milwaukee’s built environment.

Anti-abortion protesters were a near-daily presence on N. Farwell Ave. for three decades because Affiliated Medical Services operated an abortion clinic at 1428 N. Farwell Ave. It was not uncommon to see clinic volunteers and staffers working to guide patients into the two-story building, past protesters and their signs.

But following the June court ruling , the anti-abortion protesters are gone, as is the clinic. Pro-Life Wisconsin , which has supported protesters outside the clinic, posted on Facebook earlier this month that the clinic was fully closed. And while the enforceability of the 1849 abortion law remains a debated issue, the building is now on the market.

The 9,514-square-foot building is listed for $1 million with Tim Martinez of Realty Executives Integrity. Completed in 1914, the structure sits on a 6,264-square-foot lot just north of E. Ogden Ave.

At the time of the June ruling, Affiliated said it would continue to provide ultrasounds and after-pill care from the facility, but would refer abortion care to Illinois or Minnesota clinics. Protestors continued to show up, even after no abortions were performed in the building. The clinic had been located in the building since 1990, relocating from the River Bank Plaza building downtown.

The property listing bills the Farwell Avenue building as a “redevelopment project.” A future owner eclectic mix of nearby uses, including the Shank Hall music venue, an under-construction senior living facility, a gas station, an anti-abortion women’s medical center, a tattoo parlor and a number of other commercial structures and apartment buildings.

Thrive Holistic Medicine has had a street-facing space in the southwest corner of the building since 2018. Martinez’ listing says there will be no other tenants after December 2022.

The second floor has a high ceiling and was previously used as a dance hall for its original tenant, Dorsey’s Dance Academy. The facade of the building still says “DORSEY.”

In addition to Dorsey, historical newspaper records indicate the building was previously home to Blue Star Knitting, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music , Project Involve Center, Counseling Center of Milwaukee, Women’s Crisis Line, Great Lakes Futon Co. and Record Head.

The Neoclassical-style building was designed by architect George B. Ferry, previously a partner in the prolific firm Ferry & Clas (Pabst Mansion, Central Library and many others).

An affiliate of the clinic CEO Dennis Christensen acquired the property for $736,600 in 2016. Prior to the acquisition, it was owned for decades by Elizabeth Levins. The property is currently assessed for $585,400.

And while the clinic is now gone, and presumably the protesters with it, it leaves a legal legacy. Three protestors who used a combination of chains, concrete and cars to blockade the clinic in June 1994 were the first to be convicted under the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The act had been signed into law less than two weeks prior to their blockade.

Photos

