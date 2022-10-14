Building will be a hub, with new cafe, on expanded trail.

A new community hub is taking shape along the Beerline Trail at the border of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods.

Riverworks Development Corporation is leading the development of The Connector Building at 274 E. Keefe Ave. It will serve as a home for trail programming and will also house a cafe. The new building comes as the trail is being extended north under Interstate 43.

Alexander Hagler will open Kumba Juice and Coffee House in the building. The cafe will offer light sandwiches, premade salads, coffee, espresso, juices and smoothies. “There will not be a heavy dine-in experience,” said Hagler in June 2021 when the council reviewed a lane sale for the project. He said the menu was developed after surveying area residents and businesses, including those that Riverworks serves in the business park to the north

The 2.7-mile-long trail runs diagonally, interrupted route from the Milwaukee River and N. Humboldt Ave. to W. Capitol Dr. near N. 3rd St. The 0.6-mile northern leg that the new facility would abut along N. Richards St. was completed in 2015.

The building will help in a vision, backed by the Greater Milwaukee Committee, that will see the trail function as a linear park. The partners estimated in January 2021 that $2.9 million has already been invested in its development including land acquisition, development and programming. The estimated budget for the building project is $600,000.

“We see this as an anchor,” said Riverworks director Darryl Johnson. “The reason we call this The Connector Building is you are connecting Riverwest, Harambee and the business community.”

An affiliate of the nonprofit acquired the 2,562-square-foot building for $1 from the city in December 2021 and set out to demolish the front half of the building. A replacement portion will be constructed. The city acquired the building, originally built in 1922, through property tax foreclosure in 2019.

The foundation for the new structure sits largely complete, awaiting work to commence on the building’s erection. Permit applications filed with the city indicate that work could soon start.

Stephen Perry Smith Architects is serving as the project architect. Jordan’s Construction Services is serving as the general contractor.

