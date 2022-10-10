Neighbors Give Up, Historic Commission Rules Summit Homes Not Historic
But proposed apartment building still needs zoning change.
After more than a year of inaction, neighbors and the Historic Preservation Commission threw in the towel on the historic protection of East Side two houses slated for demolition and replacement with an apartment building.
The commission voted Monday afternoon to deny the permanent designation of the houses at 2275 N. Summit Ave. and 2279 N. Summit Ave. No one even spoke in favor of their designation.
Commission staffer Carlen Hatala said there were issues with the consultant and that members of the Historic Water Tower Neighborhood decided they didn’t have the time to move forward. The houses, since shortly before the temporary designation was put in place, have sat with siding and other fixtures removed. The interior of both houses was damaged due to an unfulfilled request to turn off water service in late 2020.
Alderman-in-waiting Jonathan Brostoff, the only candidate on the November ballot, spoke against the designation. “I think it’s very unlikely they ever get restored to their historic levels,” said Brostoff.
The denial doesn’t mean the new apartment building is cleared for construction, a fact Brostoff emphasized. In August 2021, then-alderman Nik Kovac said the development plans presented generated the most significant opposition to any zoning change he had seen from neighbors.
Developer Brian Wagner of TamaRock Ventures is seeking to develop a seven-story, 90-unit apartment building on the corner of N. Summit Ave. and E. North Ave. The L-shaped building would include the site of the two houses as well as the E. North Ave. lots where Wagner demolished two 1940s, four-unit buildings without issue.
A January 2022 staff report recommended the houses be given protection given the embodiment of their architectural style and portrayal of the environment of a historic period in city history. “These cottages are significant survivors of the type of worker housing that was being built at the end of the 19th century,” says the staff report. It said they were better examples of the period and in better condition than many of the comparable homes in Walker’s Point and the Lower East Side.
Wagner’s E North LLC paid $425,000 combined for the two houses. It paid $1.2 million combined for the 1940s buildings, 2231 E. North Ave. and 2239 E. North Ave. In November 2020, Wagner requested the water be shut off to all four properties, but it was only shut off to the North Avenue properties. Pipes burst in the unoccupied Summit Avenue homes, which an attorney claimed Wagner only became aware of in May 2021.
Peltz cast the lone dissenting vote against denying designation.
Designation would not have blocked the future demolition of the houses, but would have required Wagner’s group to apply for a certificate of appropriateness to do so.
March 2021 Renderings
August 2021 Photos
2020 Site Photos
