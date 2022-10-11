Council Delays Decision On Whether To Allow Pabst Wedding Venue
PTG bought Villa Filomena earlier this year, but downtown mansion has long drawn complaints from neighbors.
The Milwaukee Common Council is flirting with denying a liquor license for the Pabst Theater Group (PTG) to operate a wedding and events venue in a historic mansion in the northeast corner of Downtown.
On Sept. 27, the Licenses Committee voted 3-0 to recommending deny PTG’s request for a new license to operate what has long been known as Villa Filomena at 1119 N. Marshall St. In July, PTG paid $1.55 million for the 8,752-square-foot house, rebranding it The Fitzgerald, and has hosted events at the space in partnership with prior owners Anthony Sanfilippo and Janice Sanfilippo.
“I don’t think this ever should have been at this location,” said Alderman Robert Bauman at the Sept. 27 hearing. He said he warned PTG about problems with the location when the organization considered purchasing the property. Despite being in the Yankee Hill section of Downtown, the street is entirely residential buildings. “It’s trying to put a round peg in a square hole.”
But on Tuesday, instead of seeing the full council vote on whether to deny the license, the Licenses Committee referred the matter back for another hearing. The move may be a precursor to ultimately approving a license.
At issue for Bauman and neighboring residents is the plan of operation, a governing document that defines how the business must operate.
“The plan of operations has really reflected just how flexible the Pabst Theater Group has been to adopting to the concerns the neighborhood has brought to its attention,” said attorney Dan Kersey on Sept. 27. But neighbors testified that an event held the weekend prior violated the existing Villa Filomena plan of operation, and included a food truck idling in front of the venue and a crowd in front of the house. Kersey said the lease for that event was signed before PTG took operation.
“We don’t want to be sticks in the mud,” said City Green resident Janet Arnold, while expressing concern about the sound of outdoor events and the proposed increase in the number of events at the venue. “I’m all for fabulous weddings, just not in the middle of our quiet neighborhood.”
“This is a residential area, this is not an entertainment area and this is not an event area,” said Mary Slough, who lives next door. She said Pabst using the venue for ticketed events would further degrade conditions. “There is a big difference between ticketed events and weddings.”
“I have no issue with what goes inside the building frankly,” said Doug Downing. But similar to other neighbors who testified, he expressed concerned about outdoor events.
PTG continues to book new events for The Fitzgerald. An email sent Monday encourages bookings through 2024. The venue website touts suitability for weddings, corporate events, business meetings, luncheons, holiday parties, birthdays, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, elopements, baby showers and more. The renamed venue, built in 1870, is now named for its original owner, Great Lakes captain Robert Patrick Fitzgerald.
PTG, best known for its concerts, books events at the Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, Back Room @ Colectivo and the Miller High Life Theatre.
The expanding operation, led by Gary Witt, took over booking and operations for the 4,087-seat Miller High Life Theatre in March. PTG is also a partner in an effort to create a 3,500-person venue as part of the multi-use development planned for downtown Milwaukee called the Iron District. PTG currently hosts weddings at Turner Hall Ballroom, but doesn’t own the event space. It also offers private events at its other venues.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- November 15, 2015 - Robert Bauman received $50 from Gary Witt
- February 17, 2015 - Robert Bauman received $100 from Gary Witt
- October 15, 2014 - Robert Bauman received $100 from Gary Witt
One thought on “City Hall: Council Delays Decision On Whether To Allow Pabst Wedding Venue”
I agree–wrong neighborhood for this. There was another concern, a proposed coffeehouse, that wanted to move into an old house. Again, not the right place.