The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
2. Urban Reads: Could Phoenix Soon Be Uninhabitable?
All the city news you can use.
Aug 7th, 2022 by Jeff Wood
3. Vote Tuesday: Milwaukee County Sheriff Race
Three candidates on ballot and one write-in jockey to become next Milwaukee County Sheriff.
Aug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
4. MKE Listing: Beautiful Lower East Side Loft
Features Cream City brick, polished concrete flooring with radiant-heat, and updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Aug 11th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
5. Transportation: Feds Don’t Select Milwaukee For Streetcar Grant
But Beloit gets funds to build a bridge to a casino.
Aug 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plats and Parcels: Developer Buys Shuttered East Side Tavern
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Aug 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Vote Tuesday: Clerk of Circuit Court
Tuesday’s primary election will decide who is the next Clerk of Circuit Court.
Aug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction To Start On Water and Jackson Apartments
Elevation 1659 will offer unique “fingers” design.
Aug 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Abele’s Personal Spa, Pool Conservatory Challenged
Neighbor Suzanne Hupy Cites “Light Pollution,” “Fundamental Change to Neighborhood” from Proposed 6,816 Square Foot Auxiliary Structure.
Aug 12th, 2022 by Michael Horne
10. 2022 Milwaukee County Primary Election Results
Sheriff, Clerk of Circuit Court, a State Assembly seat and a council race.
Aug 9th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee DSA Celebrates Historic Electoral Victory
Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy are ready to raise expectations in the Wisconsin State Assembly
Aug 10th, 2022 by Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America
2. Abrupt closure of Hank Aaron State Trail leaves residents frustrated
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy August 5, 2022
Aug 5th, 2022 by Ald. Michael Murphy
3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. Anna Maria Hodges Issues Statement Following Election Victory
Aug 10th, 2022 by Anna Hodges
7. Mount Mary names new vice president
Andrea Stapleton to assume inaugural role of vice president for mission and justice
Aug 8th, 2022 by Mount Mary University
