The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 14th, 2022 07:00 am

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

1. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Urban Reads: Could Phoenix Soon Be Uninhabitable?

2. Urban Reads: Could Phoenix Soon Be Uninhabitable?

All the city news you can use.

Aug 7th, 2022 by Jeff Wood

Vote Tuesday: Milwaukee County Sheriff Race

3. Vote Tuesday: Milwaukee County Sheriff Race

Three candidates on ballot and one write-in jockey to become next Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Aug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

MKE Listing: Beautiful Lower East Side Loft

4. MKE Listing: Beautiful Lower East Side Loft

Features Cream City brick, polished concrete flooring with radiant-heat, and updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Aug 11th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee

Transportation: Feds Don’t Select Milwaukee For Streetcar Grant

5. Transportation: Feds Don’t Select Milwaukee For Streetcar Grant

But Beloit gets funds to build a bridge to a casino.

Aug 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Developer Buys Shuttered East Side Tavern

6. Plats and Parcels: Developer Buys Shuttered East Side Tavern

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Aug 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Vote Tuesday: Clerk of Circuit Court

7. Vote Tuesday: Clerk of Circuit Court

Tuesday’s primary election will decide who is the next Clerk of Circuit Court.

Aug 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction To Start On Water and Jackson Apartments

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction To Start On Water and Jackson Apartments

Elevation 1659 will offer unique “fingers” design.

Aug 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Abele’s Personal Spa, Pool Conservatory Challenged

9. Abele’s Personal Spa, Pool Conservatory Challenged

Neighbor Suzanne Hupy Cites “Light Pollution,” “Fundamental Change to Neighborhood” from Proposed 6,816 Square Foot Auxiliary Structure.

Aug 12th, 2022 by Michael Horne

2022 Milwaukee County Primary Election Results

10. 2022 Milwaukee County Primary Election Results

Sheriff, Clerk of Circuit Court, a State Assembly seat and a council race.

Aug 9th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee DSA Celebrates Historic Electoral Victory

1. Milwaukee DSA Celebrates Historic Electoral Victory

Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy are ready to raise expectations in the Wisconsin State Assembly

Aug 10th, 2022 by Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America

Abrupt closure of Hank Aaron State Trail leaves residents frustrated

2. Abrupt closure of Hank Aaron State Trail leaves residents frustrated

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy August 5, 2022

Aug 5th, 2022 by Ald. Michael Murphy

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Anna Maria Hodges Issues Statement Following Election Victory

4. Anna Maria Hodges Issues Statement Following Election Victory

 

Aug 10th, 2022 by Anna Hodges

Supervisor Vincent Calls for Unity as Milwaukee is Selected to Host 2024 Republican National Convention

5. Supervisor Vincent Calls for Unity as Milwaukee is Selected to Host 2024 Republican National Convention

 

Aug 5th, 2022 by Sup. Kathleen Vincent

West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

6. West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

Mount Mary names new vice president

7. Mount Mary names new vice president

Andrea Stapleton to assume inaugural role of vice president for mission and justice

Aug 8th, 2022 by Mount Mary University

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

8. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Mandela Barnes Statement on Protecting Abortion in the United States

9. Mandela Barnes Statement on Protecting Abortion in the United States

 

May 2nd, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Baldwin Helps Secure Over $31M in Federal Transportation Funding for Four Wisconsin Infrastructure Projects

10. Baldwin Helps Secure Over $31M in Federal Transportation Funding for Four Wisconsin Infrastructure Projects

 

Aug 10th, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

