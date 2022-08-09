2022 Milwaukee County Primary Election Results
Sheriff, Clerk of Circuit Court, a State Assembly seat and a council race.
Who will be Milwaukee’s next sheriff? Clerk of circuit court?
Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission. Races with only a single candidate have been removed.
Absentee ballots from the City of Milwaukee are expected to be delivered after the initial results from in-person voting are turned in. Totals may show all wards reporting before the centrally processed absentee ballots are submitted.
Last updated: 9:35 p.m.
Democratic – Assembly – District 10
- Darrin Madison Jr. – 4,102 votes – 56.58%
- Bryan Kennedy – 3,148 votes – 43.42%
27 out of 31 wards reporting
No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8
Democratic – Sheriff
- Thomas Beal – 12,667 votes – 22.70%
- Denita Ball – 30,864 votes – 55.32%
- Brian Barkow – 12,262 votes – 21.98%
517 out of 530 wards reporting
No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8
Democratic – Clerk of Circuit Court
- George L. Christenson – 20,913 votes – 38.35%
- Anna Hodges – 33,618 votes – 61.65%
517 out of 530 wards reporting
No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8
Republican – Senator – District 7
- Red Arnold – 3,820 votes – 45.45%
- Peter Gilbert – 4,569 votes – 54.46%
87 out of 89 wards reporting
Winner will face Chris Larson in general election
Nonpartisan – Common Council – District 2
- Mark Chambers Jr. – 488 votes – 63.21%
- Jerel Ballard – 149 votes – 19.30%
- Keyellia Morries – 135 votes – 17.49%
23 out of 23 wards reporting
Top two candidates advance to Nov. 8 election
