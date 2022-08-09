2022 Milwaukee County Primary Election Results

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Who will be Milwaukee’s next sheriff? Clerk of circuit court?

Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission. Races with only a single candidate have been removed.

Statewide races are not included in this list. Look for additional articles announcing the results of those races, including the race for the Republican nominee for governor.

Absentee ballots from the City of Milwaukee are expected to be delivered after the initial results from in-person voting are turned in. Totals may show all wards reporting before the centrally processed absentee ballots are submitted.

Last updated: 9:35 p.m.

Democratic – Assembly – District 10

27 out of 31 wards reporting

No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8

Democratic – Sheriff

517 out of 530 wards reporting

No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8

Democratic – Clerk of Circuit Court

517 out of 530 wards reporting

No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8

Republican – Senator – District 7

87 out of 89 wards reporting

Winner will face Chris Larson in general election

Nonpartisan – Common Council – District 2

23 out of 23 wards reporting

Top two candidates advance to Nov. 8 election