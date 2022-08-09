Urban Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee County Primary Election Results

Sheriff, Clerk of Circuit Court, a State Assembly seat and a council race.

By - Aug 9th, 2022 07:55 pm
Vote here sign outside a Milwaukee polling place. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Vote here sign outside a Milwaukee polling place. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Who will be Milwaukee’s next sheriff? Clerk of circuit court?

Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission. Races with only a single candidate have been removed.

Statewide races are not included in this list. Look for additional articles announcing the results of those races, including the race for the Republican nominee for governor.

Absentee ballots from the City of Milwaukee are expected to be delivered after the initial results from in-person voting are turned in. Totals may show all wards reporting before the centrally processed absentee ballots are submitted.

Last updated: 9:35 p.m.

Democratic – Assembly – District 10

27 out of 31 wards reporting

No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8

Democratic – Sheriff

517 out of 530 wards reporting

No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8

Democratic – Clerk of Circuit Court

517 out of 530 wards reporting

No Republican in the race, winner will be the sole candidate on ballot on Nov. 8

Republican – Senator – District 7

87 out of 89 wards reporting

Winner will face Chris Larson in general election

Nonpartisan – Common Council – District 2

23 out of 23 wards reporting

Top two candidates advance to Nov. 8 election

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Fall 2022 Primary

Read more about Fall 2022 Primary here

Categories: Politics

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us