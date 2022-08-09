Darrin Madison Wins Assembly Race Over Kennedy

Madison, Clancy will join Assembly with backing of Democratic Socialists of America.

Darrin Madison Jr. is going to Madison.

Madison, an organizer with the African-American Roundtable, defeated Glendale mayor Bryan Kennedy for an open seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly. The two squared off in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Madison, who identifies as a democratic socialist, will formally be declared the winner in November because there are no Republicans in the race and in January will join fellow newcomer and democratic socialist Ryan Clancy in the state capitol. Clancy is the only candidate running to replace Rep. Jonathan Brostoff. Clancy and Madison are both backed by the Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America.

Madison’s new seat was most recently held by, who announced he was running for lieutenant governor before suspending his campaign the day nominating papers were due. Bowen endorsed Madison, who had already declared his intent to run for the assembly seat.

Kennedy was new to the district, owing to the 2022 redistricting process changing the boundaries. The district now includes less of Milwaukee while encompassing all of Shorewood and Glendale, a quirk that appeared to benefit Kennedy. The mayor also outraised Madison.

Bowen had held the seat since 2015.

Madison and Clancy were almost colleagues on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Madison lost by 12 votes to Priscilla Coggs-Jones in a 2021 special election. Clancy has said he will maintain his county board seat while serving in the assembly.

Madison, 25, is a graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools and attended Howard University. He worked as an Americorps Public Ally with the Urban Ecology Center, as an outreach specialist for the city’s Environmental Collaboration Office and a program coordinator for Youth Justice Milwaukee.

With City of Milwaukee absentee ballots still outstanding, Madison had a 57-43 lead over Kennedy and had received 4,255 votes.