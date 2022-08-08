Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are two candidates Tuesday’s primary ballot running for an office that most residents have likely never thought about: Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court.

George L. Christenson and Anna Hodges are running for the job, which has a four-year term and is responsible for record keeping for the courts.

Christenson is currently serving as both Clerk of Circuit Court and Milwaukee County Clerk, which are two separate jobs with similar responsibilities. Christenson was appointed to the position by a majority of circuit court judges in February this year, after the previous clerk of court,, retired. Barrett, brother of former mayor, was clerk of court from 1998 until his retirement in January this year.

Hodges is the retired Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court, a position she held from 2018-2022. She was briefly the acting clerk after Barrett retired in January. She’s worked in the office of the clerk of court since 2006.

The election Tuesday is the partisan primary, determining who will be on the ballot in the November general election, but because the only candidates are both running as Democrats the winner of the primary will be the next clerk.

Want to see what’s on your ballot and where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

George L. Christenson

George Christenson is a lifetime resident of Milwaukee County. Born and raised in West Allis, George attended West Allis Nathan Hale High School. George earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Political Science as well as a Special Certificate (Minor) in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. George began his commitment to public service in 1993, serving as a Legislative Assistant to Wisconsin State Representative Jeannette Bell. He moved on to become the Executive Director with the Riverworks Development Corporation, an organization with the mission of reviving Milwaukee’s northeast industrial corridor and creating jobs for residents of the nearby Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods. In 2003, George was appointed by Governor Jim Doyle to serve as Deputy Executive Director & Director of Economic Development of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) in Madison. George supported WHEDA’s mission to stimulate the state’s economy and improve the quality of life for Wisconsin residents by providing affordable housing and business financing products. He led the effort to attract the first allocation of New Markets Tax Credits to the state of Wisconsin, administered the WHEDA Foundation and managed all other economic development programs and activities. George was appointed Deputy County Clerk in 2010, where he worked with former County Clerk Joe Czarnezki to improve customer service, increase operating efficiencies and modernize the County Clerk’s Office. In 2016 George was elected Milwaukee County Clerk where he continues to fulfill its mission to provide the highest level of service possible at the lowest cost to the taxpayer. As part of his Clerk’s role, George serves as Executive Director of the Milwaukee County Election Commission, charged with the administration of all county-wide elections, and working cooperatively with all 19 municipal clerks to ensure our elections are free, fair, accessible, efficient, and accurate. George has three sons, Matthew, Cameron and Bennett. He’s been a long time volunteer with his local BSA Scouting troop. His sons Cameron and Bennett are Eagle Scouts and currently in college. His son Matthew is married and working in the IT Industry. is an Eagle Scout and Bennett is a Life Scout. George lives in Greenfield with his fiancé Kate. He’s also a long-time activist and member of the Democratic Party.

Anna Hodges