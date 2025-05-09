Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The ribbon cutting Thursday at Mitchell Airport Park was a long time coming.

Not only because Milwaukee County Parks finally replaced the oldest playground in the parks system (built in 1995), but because the project actually began five years ago.

Then-supervisor Jason Haas secured $291,000 in funding for the playground in 2020. But the project was stalled by COVID-19, then by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations governing land use in the aviation zone around the airport. The county managed to adapt the project to the rules by including educational aviation-themed design elements.

But, as Haas pointed out during the event Thursday afternoon, the new elements work well in the context of the park named for the nearby airport. What’s more, he said a former constituent had even previously suggested to him that the new playground be aviation themed.

Sup. Jack Eckblad, who has represented the area on the board since his election in 2024, said he learned quickly during his campaign how important the park is to the surrounding neighborhood.

“I can tell you from first hand experience, you cannot do doors in this neighborhood without hearing about the playground in Airport Park,” Eckblad said.

The new playground, 4446 S. Logan Ave., stands today in large part because of the community’s advocacy, including that of the Friends of Airport Park and Airport Gardens Neighborhood Association. During Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Eckblad recalled how he raised the issue of the playground during his first meeting with County Executive David Crowley after he was elected.

“I give the county executive’s team full credit, because within four weeks of that conversation, planning was done, the playground equipment was ordered,” Eckblad said.

Educational panels at the new playground were developed with help from Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Director. The park includes ADA features and play structures for kids aged two to 12.

The neighborhood’s enthusiasm was full display Thursday as dozens of families beat officials to the ribbon cutting and were already using the playground.

“This is the fun part of the job,” Crowley said as parents pushed children on swings behind him. “But this is something that is going to directly benefit our families, our children, and the future of this particular neighborhood.”

Photos

Renderings

Former Playground

