Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The August 9 partisan primary features multiple contested races to be the Republican Party’s nominee for statewide office, including a highly-contested race for governor.

The winner of each race will run again in the Nov. 8 general election against the Democrats nominee, and in a handful of races, a nominee from the Constitution and Libertarian parties.

Want to see what’s on your ballot and where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

Below you’ll find basic information copied verbatim from candidate campaign materials and a link to any available campaign resources. If you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Governor

Adam Fischer

I am a Christian Republican! I believe we need to put God back into schools, families, and businesses. I believe that God is calling me to run for Governor of Wisconsin, the state that I love, where I have called home my whole life! “I have always been a man of my Word!” I will beat Tony Evers and anyone else in the way of fixing Wisconsin; I have God on my side and with your support and Donations, We will beat him and take back Wisconsin For The People with Fischer as Governor! I believe in the American dream! I live the American dream! I grew up in Milwaukee in an 800 square foot house. My parents were working-class people living paycheck to paycheck. I was taught to always work hard and that nothing in life would be handed to me. When I was 11 years old, I worked my first job at George Webb on 92nd and Oklahoma, I also had a paper route and cut about a dozen lawns every Saturday. I graduated high school from Wisconsin Lutheran High School and Then graduated from MATC for Criminal Justice and Marketing Business Management, I saved and purchased my 1st home when I was 21 years old in Oak Creek, WI. I became a police officer for 6 years until I broke my back. I was told I may never walk again. I told the doctors that they should get to know my God as he heals and raises dead people. I knew my Lord will heal me and I will return to work and life. I almost lost my home. With the help of God by way of my physical therapist, surgery, and chiropractor, I was able to recover. I went on to start a successful real estate business. I have been a business owner for over 20 years!! I have also worked for Corporate America for over 20 years and I belonged to the Teamsters 344 Union for 6 years. I also showed a lot of my fellow union brothers that the Republican Party is for the people now! ​I love to hunt and fish. I have a hobby farm in Mauston where I raise chickens and honey bees. I love to help others! I volunteer with the Projects for Seniors program and at my church. I also donate to St. Jude’s as I really believe in these causes! ​I’m excited to earn your vote for Wisconsin Governor in 2022. I’m an average hardworking Wisconsinite with a big heart and a desire for change. Thank you for taking the time to read my post. I am not a Politician; I am just a man who cannot just sit on the sidelines and watch anymore. I miss the Wisconsin that I grew up in. I am ready to lead! Please consider voting for me and let’s make Wisconsin the great state that we all remember.

Rebecca Kleefisch

Rebecca Kleefisch is the proven and tested conservative we can trust to get Wisconsin back on track. As a middle-class mom, Rebecca understands the challenges Wisconsin families are facing with skyrocketing inflation, rising crime, declining schools, and out-of-control government spending. Rebecca stood with Scott Walker as his lieutenant governor to cut taxes, create jobs, expand educational choices, and protect Wisconsin workers and families. As governor, Rebecca will cut taxes and invest in worker training to get our economy back on track, support law enforcement and crack down on crime, ensure that parents can choose between quality options for their children’s education, and take on big government in Madison. Rebecca is endorsed by a majority of Wisconsin Sheriffs, Governor Scott Walker, Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Ted Cruz, the Milwaukee Police Association, Wisconsin Right to Life, the Wisconsin Firearm Owners Association and many other conservative leaders and organizations.

In 2010, Wisconsinites elected Rebecca as the state’s 44th lieutenant governor, and she championed workforce and economic development in that role. During her time in office, Kleefisch became known as a conservative fighter and was the first lieutenant governor in American history to survive a recall.

A cancer survivor, Rebecca is well known for her pro-life record. Also an avid turkey hunter, she is known for strong support for the 2nd Amendment, and her efforts to promote Wisconsin’s sporting heritage. As lieutenant governor, she used her platform to create the Governor’s Small Business Summit, an event that allowed Wisconsin small business owners to access state leaders, and the Small Business Academy, a free seminar designed for minority and female potential entrepreneurs. She is the former chairman of the Republican Lieutenant Governors’ Association and the Aerospace States Association. A “recovering journalist,” Rebecca got her start working as a reporter for WIFR-TV in Rockford after graduating from the University of Wisconsin. Soon after, she became a reporter and then news anchor for WISN-TV in Milwaukee, where she worked until starting her own media and marketing firm. In 2019, Rebecca served as the executive director of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. There, she launched the country’s efforts to commemorate and educate America about the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote. Recently, Rebecca served as the “Jobs Ambassador” for Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, where she traveled the state to encourage more Wisconsin workers to choose well-paying jobs in the construction trades. She also founded The 1848 Project, a solutions-based policy organization that aims to tackle Wisconsin’s problems using the best conservative fixes. Rebecca lives in Concord, Wisconsin, with her husband Joel, their children Ella and Violet, and their dog Fancy.

Tim Michels

Born and raised in Brownsville, Tim Michels, endorsed by President Trump, is a conservative outsider who has a plan to put Wisconsin on the right track. At the age of nine, Tim’s dad handed him a shovel and taught him how to dig trenches, while his mom taught him how to drive trucks. After graduating from Lomira High School in Dodge County, he attended Saint Norbert College in Green Bay, where he was active in ROTC. Following college, he continued his service in uniform, by joining the United States Army, where he served 12 years as an Army Ranger, leaving the service with a rank of Major. He returned home to help grow the family business alongside his brothers. At the time, Michels Corporation had a few hundred employees, which is now today Wisconsin’s largest construction company with more than 8,000 employees. Tim knows how to lead, he always has a plan, and he won’t quit until the job is done. As governor, Tim Michels will fix the Wisconsin economy by taking his business and leadership experience and bringing it to Madison. He will always back the blue, back parents in public education, cut taxes, keep schools open five days a week, and ensure our elections are fair and transparent. He will make Wisconsin the greatest place to work, live, and raise a family.

Tim and his wife, Barbara, live in Hartland, Wisconsin. They have three adult children.

Timothy Ramthun

Many people say they don’t know much about Tim Ramthun. That’s because he’s been a quiet, and humble man of mid-western roots, who for most of his life didn’t do much talking about himself, but instead went about his work. He was born in Kewaskum, Wisconsin’s gateway to the Northern Kettle Moraine, which lies partially in both the counties of Washington and Fond du Lac. When he was born, in 1957, Kewaskum had a population of about 1500 people – so, there weren’t very many people he could talk to about himself in the first place. It was a great place from which to watch, listen, and learn about just how special are both Wisconsin, and The United States of America. Tim loved the quaintness of community that valued faith and family, just as he continues to value those critical threads that hold together our society. He credits his upbringing, his parents, grandparents, community, and faith, with forming his character and integrity. Tim is a problem solver with sound, strong business acumen. After years of leading fortune 100 and 500 companies in roles as consultant, Vice President, or Director, he felt a calling to do what he could to address the deterioration of civil society, and decided to run for public office. He was determined to bring his experience, gained in the industries of manufacturing, technology, finance, education, supply-chain and logistics, product delivery, and communications, to the public sector. Aside from years of experience, his own education includes diplomas in Business Training, Project Management, Organizational Efficiency, Operational Quality, and Service Execution. He’s also a greenbelt in Six Sigma, which means he is not intimidated by big data and knows how to use it to analyze problems — it has nothing to do with martial arts! When he finally did start talking about himself, it was enough for him to be successfully elected to public office 6 times! He was recently re-elected to the Kewaskum School board to serve a fourth, 3-year term, and is currently serving out his second, 2-year term, in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the 59th district. If you haven’t yet heard Tim talk about himself and his goals for Wisconsin in person, you will! The quiet man from Wisconsin found himself on national TV and radio almost overnight when his courageous steps to address the unlawful election of 2020 became known to the world. He now recognizes the level of corruption and cowardice in our own state, and seeks the Office of Governor to address urgent problems and promote sound policies. It’s not just problems with our election system that Tim wants to address. He is a solid law and order guy who wants to protect citizenship, protect the unborn, improve education, defend our God given rights, defend medical freedom, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and help farmers and small businesses thrive. He wants to defend our Constitution and restore civility, efficiency, fiscal responsibility, honesty, and leadership, in the State of Wisconsin. He is married with 2 children and 8 grandchildren. His children and grandchildren represent 10 more reasons why he wants to correct the problems we have in the state of Wisconsin.

Lieutenant Governor

David King

David D. King is the founder of Wisconsin God Squad. A Milwaukee native, David’s service to his fellow man began after high school, when David became a “neighborhood security aid,” which consisted of patrolling city neighborhoods and assisting the elderly. By 1983, he was managing restaurants with “million-dollar sales,” positions which enabled him to provide jobs to people who had difficulty securing employment. David has become well-known throughout the Milwaukee area for his engagement with business leaders and community groups through his community work and founding of several community service organizations. Including Mountain of the Lord House (a transitional living facility for men), The Lord’s House of Rest (a transitional home for single mothers), Win a Soul Ministries (a place to go for those seeking spiritual encouragement and support), S.W.E.E.P. Community Justice Center (Soldiers, Walking, Evangelizing, and Empowering People), and the Milwaukee God Squad (a community improvement organization with ten units, each with a different focus, so that the talents and interests of volunteers can be matched with the needs of the community). David is the owner of KBS (Kingdom Business Solutions), New Look On Life, he is also the President of the Milwaukee Chapter of Full Gospel businessman fellowship international. David just received his Doctor of Theology from Grace Theological Seminary in May 2021.

Will Martin

Hi, I am Will Martin, and I’m seeking the Republican nomination to become the next Lieutenant Governor of the State of Wisconsin. I’m not a politician. I have been a small business owner for over 20 years, and am the only candidate with four years of leadership experience in Wisconsin’s Executive branch, having helped lead reforms and other initiatives under Governors Thompson and Walker in multiple state government agencies. Attracting and retaining a skilled workforce and overcoming the mismatch between jobs and job candidate skills are among the greatest challenges impacting Wisconsin businesses and families today. Under Gov. Walker, I was honored to serve as Wisconsin’s Strategic Workforce Initiatives Director in the Department of Workforce Development, coordinating and expanding our human talent pipeline by working with employers, training providers, local governments, educational institutions, military and veteran agencies, and faith- and community-based organizations. During Gov. Thompson’s tenure, I not only served as Deputy Director on his staff, but also helped implement a quarter-billion dollars of the nation’s most ambitious welfare-to-work reform, assisting thousands of parents in entering the workforce, and saving the state tens of millions of dollars in the process.

Economic development is also a top priority for both our rural and urban communities, but they need a proactive partnership with state agencies. That is why I traveled over 45,000 miles across Wisconsin in a single year meeting with local government officials, tribal leaders, economic development professionals, and business and nonprofit executives representing over 100 of the state’s towns, villages, and cities. In addition, with broad-based public- and private-sector input, I led the effort under Gov. Walker to finalize 120 federally recognized, tax-advantaged investment zones to accelerate business start-ups, job creation, and housing development. Not only have I worked across Wisconsin, I have extensive experience internationally, having lived in Israel and worked across Europe, and will put that experience to work in attracting more Americans and businesses to the great State of Wisconsin. The next Governor will have a great deal to tackle, and the issues will not wait. I have the Executive Branch and private-sector experience to hit the ground running from Day One in helping the Governor reform state government and setting the conditions for greater economic opportunity and personal freedom for all across Wisconsin.

Roger Roth

Born and raised in the Fox Valley, Roger has learned the values of hard work and personal sacrifice. Roger became active in his family’s Appleton-based construction business as a teenager and would later manage all aspects of its operations. Following graduation from UW-Oshkosh, Roger joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard, with multiple deployments to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He continues to serve as an officer in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, holding the rank of Captain. As a state senator, Roger has worked to make the Fox Valley and all of Wisconsin a better place to pursue opportunities, foster economic growth, and help families thrive. He’s running for Lieutenant Governor to continue producing results for Wisconsin families.

Patrick Testin

Patrick was born in Madison and raised up north in Marinette. He started working before he could drive, busing tables at a family restaurant for minimum wage. After graduating from high school, Patrick chose to make Stevens Point home when he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP). Despite the busy schedule he kept while on campus, Patrick spent each of his summer, winter, and spring breaks back in Marinette working to pay for his education. Following family tradition, he took a job at Silvan Industries, a carbon steel and industrial grade stainless steel pressure vessel fabricator. He worked overnight shifts chipping slag off of welds and cleaning tank interiors in the same factory his grandfather retired from. He gave back to his community by volunteering as a coach for the football team in nearby Crivitz. He also worked for Aacer Flooring, a hardwood flooring manufacturer, stacking lumber and prepping it for the kilns. Patrick even spent a summer working two jobs – groundskeeper and maintenance man for the School District of Marinette by day and package handler loading trucks for UPS by night. Shortly after graduating from UW-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in political science, Patrick met Hannah, his wife, whom he married in 2017. Hannah works as the Director of Advancement for Pacelli Catholic Schools in Stevens Point. They live in the Town of Hull together with their rescue dogs Reilly and Sage. Patrick takes pride in his strength training and is a member of 212 Fitness where he can be seen frequently. He is an avid hunter, history buff, and big Wisconsin Badger football fan.

Work in the Senate In 2016, the people of Central and Western Wisconsin elected Patrick to the Senate for the 24th District. He beat a long-time, well-funded incumbent Democrat to win back a seat that had not elected a Republican since 1968. Since then, he’s fought tirelessly in the Senate to further the values of his constituents. In his 2020 re-election campaign, up against a Democratic opponent with well over $1 million in funding, Patrick won again and increased his margin of victory to nearly 13%. Following this victory, in 2021, he was chosen by his colleagues to serve as Senate President Pro Tempore.

David Varnam

David Varnam was first elected mayor of Lancaster in April 2016 after serving nearly three years as a member of the Common Council. Varnam stood up for taxpayers by vetoing a 40 percent stormwater fee increase, defeating a proposed wheel tax, and keeping Lancaster the city with the lowest property taxes in Grant County. Varnam is a the past president of Grant County Economic Development and a board member of the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce. He also has served as a U.S. congressional aide and represented the global Christian ministry, Focus on the Family, on federal issues as an issues response analyst. He has a bachelor’s degree in Christian Studies and History minor from California Baptist University. He is married to his beautiful bride of 18 years, Jessica, who is a family practice physician. They have two children, Sophia and Abigail. David and his family enjoy camping, hiking and fishing in Wisconsin’s beautiful outdoors and cheering for the Badgers.

Cindy Werner

My Name is Cindy Werner, sibling of twelve raised by a single Mom in the projects. I am a Mom of seven, a Grandma of four, an Army military veteran, a State Ambassador of the Frederick Douglas Foundation-WI, and a 2022 candidate for Lieutenant Governor of the great State of Wisconsin. My family is from rural America. As children, my siblings and I worked in the field helping with the harvest. Upon the death of my father, our family moved north and lived in the projects. Graduating from high school, I joined the Army; later in life, I worked in the private sector for healthcare and compliance. All of my choices in life have always been about service and commitment to God, family, and community.

Jonathan Wichmann

My formal education is from Ottawa University and I majored in Business Administration, Management Information Systems, and minor in Marketing. I have over a decade of corporate experience and eight years of being a small business owner/entrepreneur. For the past eight years, I have dedicated myself to learning from my mentors and other professionals with a successful track record and correct financial predictions like Peter Schiff and Ron Paul. I subscribe to the Austrian School of economics as it provides the foundation for the most economic participation and personal freedoms. I want to see the State of Wisconsin thrive like I know it can and should, and it is not happening under the current leadership. I see opportunities and solutions to make the great State of Wisconsin a better place for its citizens. I hope to make a positive impact on every person’s life in our great state.

Kyle Yudes

I was born in Green Bay, WI and grew up in Oconto, WI. I graduated from Oconto High School and later moved to Eau Claire, WI, where I have lived for the past 22 years. A father to five boys and a loving husband, I want what every parent wants, a great future for our families. Having spent 25 years as an entertainer and promoter/coordinator traveling across the US and Canada, I have a fueled passion for We the People and believe in supporting the livelihood of others. Over the past year and a half, watching businesses and people who have had their rights stripped away, I sparked a desire to serve others with a higher purpose. That purpose has driven me to find collective ways of educating and bringing people together who believe in their unalienable, Constitutional rights, and are ready to stand up together. For the past year, I have been traveling throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota educating, empowering, and enlisting the People to run for office, starting right in their own backyard.

Attorney General

Adam Jarchow

Adam Jarchow is a results-oriented, no-nonsense attorney and businessman who will restore leadership to the Attorney General’s office and stop the encroachment of government in our lives. During the recent illegal Evers lockdowns, Adam helped fight back by representing a group of small business owners (for free) in the Supreme Court case that ultimately overturned the Stay-at-Home Order. He’ll bring that same kind of freedom-fighter mentality to the job of Attorney General. Adam has practiced law for nearly 20 years and helps his wife, Barbara, run their small businesses. In 2014, Adam was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly, where he fought for smaller, limited government and worked against the bureaucratic deep state; voters re-elected him by a wide margin in 2016. Adam was the lead author of several conservative reforms that were signed into law by Governor Walker. Adam was proudly elected to serve as a “Trump Delegate” for the 7th Congressional District at the 2016 Republican National Convention. And just like President Trump, Adam is an unapologetic conservative willing to fight the liberals head on.

Karen Mueller

Karen Mueller announced in March that she would be running for Wisconsin’s Attorney General. Karen is a civil rights attorney from Chippewa Falls, where she resides with her family. Over the past few years Karen has fought tirelessly to maintain election integrity, hold healthcare systems accountable for COVID deaths, and eliminate mask mandates in our schools. Throughout her legal career, Karen has been a civil rights and employment law attorney in her own private practice and has worked with discrimination and harassment claims.

Eric Toney

Eric Toney is dedicated to the safety and security of Wisconsin families. A tough and proven prosecutor, Eric was first elected Fond du Lac County District Attorney after a contested Republican primary election in 2012. Eric has successfully prosecuted crimes as varied as homicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and racketeering. Eric is serving in his 9th year as the Fond du Lac County District Attorney. As Wisconsin’s next Attorney General, Eric will restore the Department of Justice’s mission to fight crime, support law enforcement, protect families, and enforce the law. Eric Toney is dedicated to the safety and security of Wisconsin families. Eric has been serving as the Fond du Lac County District Attorney since January 7, 2013 and has successfully prosecuted homicides, sexual assaults, drug trafficking, domestic violence, financial crimes, and racketeering. An experienced attorney and prosecutor, Eric has appeared in courts across Wisconsin including appearing in Fond du Lac, Marinette, Brown, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Calumet, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Richland, Juneau, Milwaukee, and Racine counties. Eric helped establish a drug treatment court in Fond du Lac County and recognizes that our state needs to take an “all of the above” approach toward dealing with the ongoing methamphetamine and opioid epidemics that has raged in Wisconsin. Eric has seen firsthand the important work that is done in Fond du Lac’s drug treatment court and recognizes that incarceration is only one part of the solution in fighting the drug epidemic. Born at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Eric grew up in a law enforcement family. His father retired after over 30 years as a law enforcement officer. Eric knows firsthand the dedication, sacrifice and commitment of our men and women who take an oath to serve and protect as well as the sacrifices family members of law enforcement officers make day in and day out. Upon graduation from Fond du Lac High School, Eric earned his undergraduate degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, with a double major in History and Political Science. He then graduated from Law School at Hamline University where he focused on criminal law and received a certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution. During each of his summers as a law student, Eric returned home to Fond du Lac to intern in the District Attorney’s Office where he was inspired to spend his career in criminal law. As District Attorney, Eric, and other Fond du Lac County officials, led the fight to ensure communities throughout Wisconsin are no longer a dumping ground for violent sex offenders mandated to be released from the Sand Ridge Treatment facility. Instead, these violent sex offenders, if ordered released by a judge, must be returned to their county of residence and not wherever the Department of Health Services choses to place them. As District Attorney, Eric worked with local community leaders and together they created Fond du Lac County’s first ever Drug Court. Eric and others later formed an Opioid Coalition to combat the opioid epidemic Fond du Lac has been experiencing. Eric served as chair of the coalition, helping guide the coalition’s merger with Drug Free Communities of Fond du Lac County. Eric is the President-Elect of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association (WDAA) and has served in a variety of leadership positions in the WDAA including Chairman of the Legislative Committee as well as Chairman of the Communications Committee. He is also a former Secretary/Treasurer of the Association. During the pandemic Eric helped provide pandemic guidance to local officials, local law enforcement, and district attorneys throughout Wisconsin. Eric helped coordinate with regional district attorneys to form a unified approach to dismissing safer at home charges. In August of 2020 Eric advised local officials that Governor Tony Evers exceeded his executive authority by unlawfully extending the public health emergency, beyond 60 days. This unlawful executive overreach meant the mask mandate could not be enforced. On March 31, 2021 the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the Governor’s subsequent public health emergency declarations were an unlawful extension of the original public health emergency. During Eric’s tenure as District Attorney he has led county wide law enforcement trainings for local law enforcement officers in Fond du Lac County. Eric has also consistently provided guidance to law enforcement on complex criminal investigations to help ensure his community remains safe. Eric volunteers in the community as a judge and trainer for Teen Court. He is also a board member of the ASTOP (sexual assault survivor advocacy non-profit) and the Fond du Lac Running Club. Eric also volunteers with Drug Free Communities of Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac County’s Health 20/20 Committee and serves on the subcommittee for Alcohol Use and Abuse. Eric is also a proud member of the Fond du Lac County and Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Associations. Eric is also a member of the Federalist Society, Life Time Member of the NRA, a former executive board member of the Fond du Lac County Republican Party, and is a Badger Boys State alum. Throughout his life, Eric has been an avid competitor. He began running competitively in middle school. Eric served as Captain of his high school and collegiate track and cross country teams. He enjoys spending time with his family and his dog Patton, rooting for the Packers and Badgers, attending sporting events, reading, spending time with his friends, and running. Eric has completed seven full marathons and is a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers.

Secretary of State

Amy Loudenbeck

Representative Amy Loudenbeck and her husband Matt live on a farmette in rural south central Wisconsin. Prior to moving to Rock County, they lived in Walworth County where they met while serving on the local volunteer fire department. Amy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1991 with degrees in Political Science and International Relations. After graduation, she developed an interest in and aptitude for environmental project management and regulatory compliance. She worked for a variety of clients in three states helping businesses navigate the complex regulatory process while protecting human health and the environment. Amy became a Certified Wisconsin Firefighter in 1998, and in 1999 earned the credential of Certified Hazardous Materials Manager. She traded in her hardhat and a lot of time away from home for a local opportunity at the Greater Beloit Chamber where she worked from 2003 until 2010, serving as Government Relations Director, Vice President, and Interim President. Rep. Loudenbeck was first elected to the Wisconsin state Assembly in 2010. She ran as a problem solver, not a partisan activist. Twelve years later Amy has earned a reputation for being an honest, trusted and respected leader. She has a strong work ethic and enjoys taking on complex challenges, offering solid solutions and achieving real results. Amy has been a member of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Committee on Finance for the past eight years and has served as the Vice Co-Chair of that committee for the past four years. She also serves as Chairman of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board and is a member of the State Fair Park Board. Amy enjoys public policy immensely and loves a good challenge. Rep. Loudenbeck’s relationships with fellow legislators span both sides of the political aisle and cover all corners of Wisconsin. Amy has a strong record of accomplishments and is proud to have authored numerous bills with bipartisan supportthat were signed into law by Governor Walker and Governor Evers. One of Rep. Loudenbeck’s career highlights was attending the White House Summit on Human Trafficking in January of 2020 and serving on a panel during the Summit to share her work to combat human trafficking in Wisconsin. Amy knows there is always more work to do and remains steadfast in her willingness to offer her ideas, experience and can-do attitude to proactively address the challenges facing the great state of Wisconsin.

Justin D. Schmidtka

As a constitutional patriot, loving husband and father, I am committed to returning integrity and accountability back to Wisconsin’s elections. Our right to vote is the most sacred power of the People. It is my mission to protect that power by abolishing the Wisconsin Election Commission and returning oversight and certification of elections to the Secretary of State. My conviction to serve this country started on September 11, 2001 as we watched our nation under attack. I knew in that moment, when I came of age, I wanted to do my part to protect our county. In 2006 I enlisted in the United States Marines. From 2015 to 2020 I served as an on-call fire fighter for the Village of Howard, and I now host the Badger State Resistance Podcast. The Badger State Resistance Podcast was started as a result of the November 2020 election. I remember sitting back, watching the election count with a feeling in my gut that something wasn’t right. Holding appreciation and respect for every individual’s vote as the utmost important thing to maintaining our republic, I knew I had to do something. The goal of the podcast is to educate and encourage individuals to actively participant in state and national elections. As more and more comes to light about what happened leading up to and on that election day, I’ve grown deeper in my conviction to fight for this state. I am running for Secretary of State to ensure every vote is valued and respected. I couldn’t do it without my loving wife and my rock Victoria and I can’t do it without you. Our families and our nation depend on how we stand up during this moment in our history.

Jay Schroeder

Jay Schroeder is an America First candidate running for Wisconsin Secretary of State. Schroeder believes in the importance of election integrity. Jay looks forward to working with the next Governor to give back honest and fair elections. As the Republican candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State in 2018, Jay won 71% of the GOP primary votes and garnered over 1.2 million votes in the general election – the most ever for a Republican candidate in state history. He has a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration and an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Real Estate. An entrepreneur, he owned and managed a mortgage company for fifteen years and now invests in real estate and equities. Jay’s been married for 27 years to a Physician. They have four children: a nurse, a third-year nursing student, a design engineer at Oshkosh Truck, and a food service industry professional. The last member of Jay’s family is a Labradoodle named Maggie Sue. They reside in Neenah, Wisconsin. Jay has always had an interest in a government “of the people, by the people, for the people”. He is ready to do his part and lead our democracy back on track.

State Treasurer

John Leiber

John’s hometown is Racine, Wisconsin, where his family ties go back four generations. He’s lived his entire adult life right here in Wisconsin, and has served as President of his local Park and Recreation commission and as a commissioner for his local Housing Authority. John has been interested in grassroots activism for a long time, volunteering on his first campaign twenty years ago. Since then, he has worked hard to get conservatives elected in different roles, including as a campaign manager and as a board member of his local Republican party. John holds a BA in History from UW-Parkside and earned a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He and his wife, Diane, live in Cottage Grove and have three adult children.

Orlando Owens

For the last six years of my life, I have been blessed to work with two great men: U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and my best friend, Pastor Jerome Smith of Greater Praise Church of God in Christ. With these two men, we started a faith-based workforce initiative called the Joseph Project. The project helps connect talented individuals to excellent career opportunities in Wisconsin, specifically in the manufacturing industry. These two men taught me to stand on what I believe in…even if it’s unpopular.

U.S. Senator

Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson is an Oshkosh manufacturer who spent more than 30 years creating jobs and solving problems in the private sector. He’s bringing his outsider’s approach to help Wisconsinites keep more of their paychecks and protect our local communities from threats to our national security. As a boy, Ron mowed lawns, shoveled snow, delivered papers, and caddied for a few extra bucks. At the age of 15, he obtained his first tax-paying job as a dishwasher in a Walgreens grill. In 1977, after graduating with a BSB-Accounting degree, he married his wife Jane, and started working as an accountant at Jostens. He also continued his education by enrolling in an MBA night program. In July of 1979, Ron and Jane moved to Oshkosh to start a business with Jane’s brother. At the company – PACUR – Ron did everything from operating the equipment to keeping the company books, and from selling its products to managing staff. In 2010, Ron ran for the United States Senate, defeating 34-year career politician Senator Russ Feingold in his first race for a political office. Now, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Ron has focused on finding areas of agreement to take on Washington dysfunction and get results for Wisconsin. He believes Wisconsinites deserve to keep more money out of their paychecks rather than send it to the bureaucrats in Washington. Ron is focused on growing our economy and creating good jobs and economic opportunity for all, which is why he supports pro-growth tax reform and reducing burdensome regulations. He’s also standing with Wisconsin farmers, manufacturers, and families against the EPA’s water rule to regulate small ponds, ditches, and creeks on private property, affecting 92 percent of the land in Wisconsin and driving up costs and killing jobs due to added government regulation. When it comes to national security, Ron helped pass a law through Congress to keep terrorists out of the U.S. by reforming the visa waiver program our enemies could use to slip into our country. He’s using his committee to push real solutions like destroying Islamic terrorism, securing the border, stopping sanctuary cities, and protecting our country against cyber attacks. And Ron is committed to standing up for our veterans by bringing accountability to the VA and promoting programs that help connect veterans with good jobs. Ron is getting real results for local families and Wisconsin communities. He helped start the Joseph Project with Pastor Jerome Smith of Greater Praise Church of God in Christ, an initiative that connects folks with good jobs and is truly turning people’s lives around. He also fought to help Wisconsin families bring home their children they adopted from war-torn Congo, is pushing for Right to Try legislation to get Washington out of the way of terminally ill patients who want to try life-saving drugs, and has been a major backer of legislation to help address our drug epidemic, in addition to his work to secure the border to stop the flow of drugs into the U.S. Ron resides in Oshkosh, Wisconsin with his wife Jane. They have three children and two grandchildren.

David Schroeder