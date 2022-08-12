Abele’s Personal Spa, Pool Conservatory Challenged
Neighbor Suzanne Hupy Cites "Light Pollution," "Fundamental Change to Neighborhood" from Proposed 6,816 Square Foot Auxiliary Structure.
A missing lighting plan for a proposed 6,816-square-foot pool and spa building planned for the grounds of the National Register-listed Lake Drive mansion of former County Executive Chris Abele obliged the Board of Zoning Appeals to delay a vote on a Dimensional Variance for the project until its September meeting.
The decision was made following a half-hour presentation during a marathon 5-1/2-hour BOZA meeting on July 28th, with members attending both in person and remotely.
The board members heard a request to:
- Allow a fence along the side street that exceeds the maximum height allowed
- Construct an accessory structure (garage) that exceeds the maximum number of accessory buildings
- Exceeds the maximum size
- Exceeds the maximum allowed sidewall height
- Does not meet the minimum required side street setback
“She’s quite concerned about light pollution,” Donner said, adding that the new construction would create a “fundamental change to the neighborhood.”
Architect Carnahan countered that he had provided sworn testimony that the light emanating from the glass pool conservatory “drops off to zero foot-candles well before Ms. Hupy’s property. A chart that illustrated this had been submitted to the Historic Preservation Commission, but was not submitted to BOZA, which proved to be a crucial omission as the meeting progressed.
In a letter to the Historic Preservation Commission prior to its approval of the plan, Donner outlined his client’s concerns:
To our knowledge, there are not any structures in the [North Lake Drive Estates Historic] District that are compatible with the proposed glass pool house. If not properly screened, the height of the modern designed glass pool house will fundamentally change the character of the District and its glass composition will create light pollution issues for the surrounding properties. We request clarification on (i) whether the proposed glass swimming pool enclosure will be visible from the street and/or the Hupy Property, (ii) what steps have been taken to prevent light from the glass pool enclosure being visible at night from the street and/or the Hupy Property, and (iii) what landscaping will the Applicant be required to install to screen the Project from the Hupy Property.
HPC members Matt Jarosz, Patti Keating Kahn, and Sally Peltz voted in favor of the project, with Ald. Robert Bauman and Ann Pieper Eisenbrown opposed. Two members were excused.
Architect Carnahan said the site was chosen since it held an original conservatory, since demolished. Additionally, two homes, each just over 1,000 square feet were built on the site in the 1970s and were demolished in the late 1990s.
The Proposed Pool-Spa-Conservatory
The Galbraith Carnahan Architects plan calls for:
- a four-car, 3,227-square foot garage
- a mechanical and pool equipment storage room
- a spa room with whirlpool
- a sitting area
- a pool conservatory
- a kitchen
- a changing room
- a laundry
- a bathroom
- a hall
- additional storage space and
- an outdoor patio
The 6,816-square foot structure would be at the corner of the property, at the intersection of E. Hartford Ave. and N. Windermere Court, separate from and southwest of the 1913 mansion with its 13,304-square feet of finished living area. The landlocked Hupy residence, which borders Abele’s to the north, is listed as a “mansion” in the assessor’s records (as is the Abele residence). The home, built in 1937, is 4,859 square feet — about 2,000 square feet smaller than Abele’s pool house.
The Saga of Windermere Court
At just over 100 feet in length, N. Windermere Court is among the narrowest, shortest, least populated and least travelled streets in the city. The Hupy property is the only one in the city to bear an address on the street. The street, immediately north of E. Hartford Ave., leads to only two destinations: the driveway of Hupy or the driveway of Abele. Their vehicles must have passed, somewhat awkwardly, many times over the decade-plus that Abele has owned the property, although his occupancy has not been continuous.
At the BOZA Meeting
The chairman of BOZA is Atty. Roy B. Evans [University of Wisconsin Law School ’79]. He guides his meetings in a calm, deliberate manner, and is a stickler for procedure. When Suzanne Hupy asked to have her photographs of the Abele property submitted for the record, the request was denied on the basis that members attending virtually would not be able to view them. After a half hour hearing from both sides of the debate, Evans asked the board for a motion. This was followed by silence. “What is the pleasure of the board?” Evans asked, with silence again the response. “Is there need for additional information? If not, do we have enough information?” Anything for a motion!
“We are NOT here to resolve disputes,” the chairman continued. Finally, member Eric Lowenberg made a motion to hold the matter pending the submission of additional information, namely the lighting plan that had been submitted to the Historic Preservation Commission but had not been submitted to BOZA.
The motion was granted on a unanimous vote. The board’s next meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on September 8th.
