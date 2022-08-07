Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A long-closed East Side tavern is due for a date with the wrecking ball and a new building could soon replace it.

Developer Tim Olson purchased the former Judge’s Irish Pub, 1431 E. North Ave. from longtime owner Michael Lee for $400,000 on July 27. It completes a series of transactions wherein Olson acquired five properties on the block for $1.66 million.

Lee closed Judge’s in 2013 after 25 years in business. It was supposed to be replaced by a new Irish tavern, but those plans never came to fruition.

Instead two different developers announced successive plans to redevelop the property, Brandon Rule in 2016 and Kalan Haywood in 2017. Similar to the second Irish tavern, neither of their plans advanced.

But now Olson owns the properties, a significant step further than any of the other plans made it. And he’s taking things a step further. Through Great Lakes Excavating, Olson applied to demolish the tavern and adjacent house, 2215 N. Cambridge Ave. to create a 21,424-square-foot development site overlooking the Milwaukee River. The developer purchased the house from Lee in February 2021 for $400,000.

No building permits for a replacement are pending. But, based on other developments on the block and Olson’s recent history, an apartment building could be in the works. The developer is currently redeveloping a former Bay View funeral home into an apartment complex. The blocks to the east of the Judge’s property are soon to house a new, car-light apartment building and an urban-dairy-to-apartments conversion.

The two-story, wood-frame tavern was built in 1904, the house in 1890. Neither are historically protected, with the former being extant in a gutted state for several years.

Several different bars called the Judge’s building home during its life, including some that pushed legal limits on who and what could be served. A “soft drink parlor” occupied the building during prohibition, and Judge’s was known as a favorite of college students.

Olson purchased more than the Judge’s development site from Lee. He also purchased the four-unit house (quadplex) at 2207-2213 N. Cambridge Ave. in February 2021 for $475,000.

The same February day, he also purchased properties on the other side of the street. For $190,000 each, he also purchased the duplex at 2212-2214 N. Cambridge Ave. from Lee and the single-family house at 2206 N. Cambridge Ave. from Michael W. Ross. Lee and Ross are business partners in Club Brady and another Brady Street property.

The acquisitions give Olson six properties on the block. Before the buying spree, Olson already owned the apartment building at 2201 N. Cambridge Ave., dubbed the Willows Apartments. City assessment records indicate it has 81 one-bedroom units.

There are no raze permits pending for the other properties.

